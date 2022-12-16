Basketball File Art 2

HERSCHER — With a full-time varsity roster of just eight players, Wilmington boys basketball coach Doug Krop and his Wildcats know that everyone has to fill their role as best they can on any given night to leave the court victorious.

With four players with at least nine points and everyone doing their jobs during Friday's trip to Herscher, the Wildcats did just that, jetting out to hot starts in both halves and holding off a late Tigers push for a 50-43 victory.

The Wildcats improved to 2-4 and 2-3 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference while the Tigers fell to 1-9 (0-5).

