HERSCHER — With a full-time varsity roster of just eight players, Wilmington boys basketball coach Doug Krop and his Wildcats know that everyone has to fill their role as best they can on any given night to leave the court victorious.
With four players with at least nine points and everyone doing their jobs during Friday's trip to Herscher, the Wildcats did just that, jetting out to hot starts in both halves and holding off a late Tigers push for a 50-43 victory.
The Wildcats improved to 2-4 and 2-3 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference while the Tigers fell to 1-9 (0-5).
"If you watch us play, we’re obviously not that deep, so everybody that does get on the court for us has to help in some form or fashion," Krop said. "Everyone has different roles but everyone has the same status."
Senior guard Ryder Meents had a team-high 15 points to pace the Wildcats offensively, but it was backcourt-mate Cade McCubbin who got the visitors going early, drawing a foul on a 3-pointer, where he made all three free-throws, followed by a made 3-pointer and another foul, giving him seven quick points to get the Wildcats out to an early 7-2 lead.
McCubbin's early successes from outside opened up some room for forward Reid Juster to navigate to the basket, as the junior forward went to work to tally nine second-quarter points and help the Wildcats to a healthy 28-16 lead after a Kyle Farrell 3-pointer tickled the twine just before the buzzer sounded.
"It made me happy — I usually feel pressure to force shots but they did a great job finishing," Meents said of his teammates. "Reid finished at the hoop and Cade made some big shots.
"They did well and helped our team give us to where we are."
Meents had a slow start himself from the field, going just 1-for-7 from the floor, including 0-for-5 from deep in the first two frames. But a 3-for-4 effort from the charity stripe in that first half helped set the stage for a second half in which he was able to get to the line four more times, helping him pour in 10 of his points in the second half.
"I started settling at the beginning of the game, which was my problem, and I banked on my shot going in and was cold," Meents said. "I had to come back in the second half and take it to the hole, and I got to the free-throw line quite a bit, which helped."
But as Meents got going, so did the Tigers. After an uncharacteristically sluggish defensive effort, particularly in transition, in the first half and turnover woes that saw them give it away 13 times in the first two-and-a-half quarters, senior swingman Brock Wenzelman and an energetic effort off the bench from first-year basketball player Thomas Morgan got the hosts right back in the thick of it by crunch time.
Morgan netted a pair of steals that energized the Tiger faithful, as did Wenzelman's 17-point second half that helped him to a game-high 21 points and give the Wildcats all they could handle down the stretch.
"We were sluggish getting back on defense [in the first half], which is unaccustomed to the way we play," Offill said. "We take a lot of pride in our defense and playing hard and that was frustrating.
"The seniors talked some things out, felt we had some things worked out, then had four turnovers on the first six possessions of the third," he added. "But we kept talking during timeouts about how we needed to keep playing hard and things would turn around."
The Tigers were down 48-41 with just under two minutes remaining and looking to make it a two-possession game, getting a pair of looks from inside of 10 feet that couldn't fall. But Wilmington center Joey Cortese hauled in his 10th and final rebound of the game to give the 'Cats possession again, hitting a pair of free-throws and eliminating any chance of a late Herscher comeback.
"Joey kind of calmed everybody down a bit," Krop said. "Joey has all the talent in the world to be a double-double guy in the conference … but he’s the nicest guy in the world and we have to get him a bit more aggressive, but he was huge."
As the Tigers saw Wilmington's well-rounded effort lead them to victory Friday night, Offill knows that the Tigers are close to a similar breakthrough as they look for the rotation around Wenzelman to continue developing.
"He’s got a lot of weight on his shoulders — he has to play the whole game and tries to be a leader out there," Offill said of Wenzelman. "He’s exhausted out there and still puts up good numbers, but we need to put more around him and need two or three guys to step up and form that supporting cast."
STAT BOOK
Meents saw eight of his 15 points come from the free-throw line as the Wildcats took 28 free-throws, compared to the Tigers' four. The senior guard added a rebound, two assists, a steal and a block. Juster had 11 points, seven rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. McCubbin also had 11 points and chipped in three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Cortese was a point shy of a double-double, finishing with nine points, a rebound and an assist.
Wenzelman's 21 points came on 9-for-17 shooting. He added seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. Blake Ritesma had eight points, three rebounds and an assist. Kasen Denault had six points, two rebounds and an assist. Caden Fowler rejected four shots and added two points, a rebound and an assist.
UP NEXT
The Tigers head to Clifton for a 7 p.m. nonconference clash with Central Monday. The Wildcats host Momence at 7 p.m. Tuesday for a nonconference meeting of their own.
