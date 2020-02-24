COAL CITY — The opening game of Monday's doubleheader in the IHSA Class 2A Regional between Wilmington and Reed-Custer was the ultimate definition of a game of runs.
After a 15-2 run to start the game evaporated for the Wildcats, a 12-point fourth-quarter margin also disappeared, as the Comets scored the last dozen in regulation to force overtime.
But when Trey Shaw hauled in the opening tip of overtime and quickly drove down for a layup, the Wildcats finally were able to keep their grasp on the game, leading for the entirety of the overtime period with a 60-55 victory to advance to Tuesday's regional semifinal against Coal City and give Wilmington its first postseason win since 2011.
The regional semi-bound Wildcats improved to 12-17 on the season in their 14th game decided by single digits, with an 8-6 record in those close games.
"These kids are just so resilient, it's unbelievable," Wilmington coach Bill Karavites said. "We've been in so many close games this year, and I think they're just used to it.
"They just constantly find a way, either by defense or rebounding or hitting big shots."
A pair of Tyson Meents second-chance 3-pointers helped build the Wildcats' momentous early lead, but the Comets were able to soften the blow by scoring the last six points of the first quarter, setting them up to briefly take a 23-22 lead late in the quarter on a Gage Stamm layup before a 5-0 Wildcats run gave them a four-point cushion at the break.
Karavites said despite his team looking so superior in the opening moments, he knew the Comets were going to find their way back in the game, something they were able to do before the halftime buzzer.
"I had a feeling it was pretty possible they were going to make a run, as good of a start as we got," Karavites said. "They're such a solid team, and I had a feeling the game was going to end up being close. In my first year coaching in the conference, [Comets coach] Mark Porter has been total class to me and treated me with nothing but respect."
The Wildcats held another one-point lead with less than two minutes left in the third before Shaw went on a 6-0 run to end the frame and extend the Wilmington lead to 44-37, a lead that got to as large as 49-37 early in the fourth.
"People gave me the opportunity to shoot; I shot it, and the shots fell today," Shaw said. "It feels good, especially to get a win."
When hope looked to be all but gone for the Comets, down double digits in the waning moments of the fourth, they found a spark similar to the one in the first half, only this time with more urgency. They ended the fourth with lockdown defense and some timely plays by Blake Foster, such as his putback that tied the game at 49 with less than a minute left.
The Wildcats held for the last shot, one they never got off because of a fumbled dribble near the end of the quarter. Porter thought with the momentum the Comets had at the end of regulation, they could have won it before the buzzer if they had had one more shot.
"We had to come back with a sense of urgency — we needed some stops and to make some shots, which we did," Porter said. "If we could have gotten the ball back before regulation, we could have won the game.
"But credit to their kids. They just kept coming at us no matter what."
Once Shaw's quick layup gave the Wildcats a lead within seconds of the extra period, the Wildcats were in the clear. The junior swingman scored 15 of his game-high 21 points in the second half and overtime to help lift Wilmington past one Illinois Central Eight Conference rival into a semifinal matchup with another.
"It’s good to play and be competitive; that’s why we do it," Shaw said. "It’s just awesome to beat our rivals."
Stat Book
Shaw added six rebounds, three assists and three steals to his 21-point outburst. Danny Sanders added 14 points, all in the first half, six rebounds and five assists. Ben Kreitz had nine points, five rebounds and four blocks. Kyle Humphries had a well-rounded six points, four rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Foster led the Comets with 19 points, eight rebounds, a steal, a block and an assist. Jacob Heisner had 16 points, 12 boards, two steals, a block and an assist. Stamm added 15 points, eight rebounds, two assists and four steals.
Up Next
The Wildcats play the Coalers at 7 p.m. in Coal City for a spot in Friday's title game.
Bishop McNamara 48, Seneca 40
In a battle of the Irish, it was McNamara, the 11th seed of the sub-sectional, that came out on top against fifth-seeded Seneca after a 9-0 run between the first two quarters gave them an early lead they held for the last two quarters and change.
McNamara senior forward Tyler Hiller was active on the defensive end with a game-high five steals, a performance representative for McNamara as a unit. McNamara forced 16 Seneca turnovers and held them to just 34 percent (15 for 44) shooting.
Hiller said it might have been the best defensive outing his team has shown all season.
"I'd say this was our best [defensive game]," Hiller said. "We touched a lot of passes, and Coach [Adrian Provost] is always big on getting hands on the ball and disrupting [the opponent's] offense."
Hiller led the defensive charge, and it was point guard Jaxson Provost who sparked McNamara's offense, especially in the first half. The freshman hit three 3-pointers as part of an 11-point first half that sparked two separate runs of seven or more straight points.
The diaper dandy was inserted into the starting lineup during the holidays and said as postseason play has gotten started, he has started to find his place on the varsity hardwood, especially with a balance of offense around him. That was the case Monday, as McNamara had five players score between five and eight points.
"I'm getting more used to it as it goes, but the guys around me help out a lot," Provost said. "They're knocking down shots, getting open and showing me what to do."
With his team looking to lock the game up late, it was Provost who often found himself at the free-throw line. The freshman showed the composure of a seasoned veteran, calmly sinking all six of his free-throw attempts in the final 1:13 of the game.
"It's just muscle memory," Provost said.
Stat Book
Provost finished the night with 17 points, three rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block. Nolan Czako had eight points, two rebounds, three assists and a block. Matthew Arseneau, Andrew Arseneau and Owen Jackson had six points apiece, and Hiller matched his five steals with five points.
Up Next
The Irish will face Pontiac at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Coal City. The winner of that game will face the winner of Tuesday's matchup between Coal City and Wilmington in Friday's regional championship.
