KANKAKEE — Coming into Tuesday night’s matchup against Wheaton Academy the Bishop McNamara boys basketball team knew its opponent liked to stroke it from beyond the arc, but little did the Fightin’ Irish know that the Warriors would come to their home court and sink 14 3-pointers on the road.
The efficient shooting from distance was something the McNamara couldn't overcome, which left the Irish to fall on their home court 71-55 and snap their six-game winning streak.
“I knew Wheaton Academy could shoot the 3-pointer well as a team, but not as well as they did tonight,” said Irish head coach Adrian Provost. “We knew they were going to be tough and physical…they did that, but the main part was the fact we missed shots early with some good looks and none of them went in.”
Those missed opportunities were apparent in the opening frame as Wheaton Academy jumped out to an early 7-0 after having forced four turnovers while holding McNamara 0-for-5 from the field during the first four minutes of the contest. It wasn’t until around the 3:30 mark in the first that the Irish connected on their first bucket when Jaxson Provost scored a layup off an assist from Alan Smith, which left them trailing 10-2 early.
After already connecting on two 3-pointers the Warriors went on to drill three more 3-pointers in the first frame, helping the road team surge out to a commanding 21-8 lead heading into the second quarter. From there, Wheaton Academy extended its lead by banging four more three’s to take a 41-19 lead into halftime.
“We got frustrated with our offense and we let it negatively affect us on the defensive end,” Adrian Provost said.
As much as the Irish struggled in the first half they did their best to trim their deficit in the second half. Trailing by 21-points, McNamara outscored its opponent 21-17 in the third before getting things as close as 11 points with four minutes left in the final quarter.
That’s when Wheaton Academy’s senior Cole Andrews caught fire down the stretch. Clinging onto a 61-50 lead with just under four minutes remaining in the game the small forward went on to score eight of his team’s final 10 points to help hold off a Fightin’ Irish comeback.
“We kind of had them on the ropes and were about to get it to single-digits with plenty of time left to comeback and it seemed like they hit a 3-pointer every time,” Adrian Provost said.
STAT BOOK
Frank Fouts led the Irish with 18 points, seven rebounds, and four steals. Nolan Czako added 14 points and three rebounds. Jaxson Provost chipped in 10 points and six rebounds.
UP NEXT
Bishop McNamara (15-5) will travel to Elmwood Park for a Metro Suburban Conference game at 7 p.m. on Friday.
