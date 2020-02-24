PAXTON — March Madness trickled down to the high school level a bit earlier than expected Monday night at the IHSA Class 2A Paxton-Buckley-Loda Regional. Unfortunately for the Central Comets, they found themselves on the wrong side of the hoopla in their bout with the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Falcons.
Thanks to a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Cade Elliott, the Comets were sent home early in heartbreaking fashion by a 48-45 tally, ending the season with no postseason proof of their 18-win regular season.
“We just went man-to-man to try and force overtime,” Comets coach Brent Offill said. “And we ended up losing our guy.”
Aside from opening the game with a one-possession lead in the opening moments of the first quarter, the Comets saw themselves trailing throughout. Central trailed in each of the opening three quarters before managing to cut its deficit to one possession midway through the fourth quarter.
With about 3:50 left in the game the Comets were only down 42-40. Shortly after, Central found itself in a tie game after Jacob Shoven got a steal and took it back for a layup with just under two minutes to play.
A couple of plays later, Shoven put his team on his back again. With less than a minute to go, Shoven drilled a mid-range jumper the tie it 45-45.
That’s when the Comets forgot to do the one thing they had been focusing on the most lately — guarding their man in man-to-man defense. Being unable to do just that allowed Elliot to end the Comets' postseason hopes.
“Our big focus for the last month was that we had to do a better job guarding the ball because if you can’t guard the ball, it doesn’t matter what you run — you wont win,” Offill said. “And tonight, we struggled with that early.”
Unfortunately for the Comets, all their hard work of clawing back into the game resulted in a heartbreaking defeat. They never seemed to capitalize on their looks when they needed them most.
“I thought we had a couple really good looks we just missed,” Offill said. “Sometimes, you just have those nights and then they hit a big one at the end.”
Stat Book
Shoven led the Comets 21 points, 15 of which came in the second half. Kyle Peters also added 13 points in Central’s defeat.
Watseka 63, Hoopeston 40
The second half of Monday's doubleheader in Paxton was in stark contrast of the first game of the evening, which saw the Warriors pull ahead in the second half in a major way to advance to Tuesday's regional semifinal.
The Warriors displayed their ability to play on both sides of the ball. After a back-and-forth first half that saw three lead changes and four ties, Watseka was able to turn it up a notch in the second half on their way to a 63-40 victory.
Watseka opened the third quarter on a 14-2 run, which lasted the first five minutes of the quarter, after pulling through late in the first half to build a 32-26 lead at the half.
“I felt like we played well enough that we could have had a double-digit lead at halftime, but because we didn’t take care of the ball, we didn’t have that,” Watseka coach Chad Cluver said. “I thought the difference in the third was that we were able to care of the ball. Our defense did a good job of shutting [Hoopeston] down in the half court.”
Tenacious defense by the Warriors helped limit Hoopeston to just five total points in the third quarter. Watseka’s defense then helped turn into offense as well.
The Warriors managed to score 17 points in the third quarter, thanks to Drew Wittenborn and Ethan LaBelle. Both players managed to take advantage of opportunities in transition, which helped increase the Warriors' lead to 17 points going into the final quarter.
“Going into the second half, we knew we had to get stops and, ultimately, it would create opportunities in the fast break,” LaBelle said. “So, that’s why we were able to jump out to the big lead. Defense is a big emphasis of ours.”
LaBelle dropped five points, and Wittenborn added seven points in the third quarter alone. Much of it had to do with their ability to lead the Warriors' offense in transition; Cluver noticed his team was able to make second-half adjustments.
“It’s something we have been working on all year that we weren’t necessarily great at, and we are starting to figure it out a little bit,” Cluver said. “Sometimes, our spacing ... we get mixed up on where we need to be … but I thought in the second half, we did really really good.”
Watseka’s ability to clean up its transition game had much to do with LaBelle's ability to lead the offense. The junior point guard did everything for the Warriors on offense, whether it was scoring or finding the open man.
“Ethan LaBelle played wonderful tonight,” Cluver said. “He did a great job of running the point for us and attacking the basket. And it kind of got everybody else going.”
Stat Book
Three Warriors finished in double-figure scoring. Wittenborn led the way, totaling 15 points. Brayden Haines and LaBelle each scored 14 points.
Up Next
Watseka moves on to play regional host Paxton-Buckley-Loda at 7 p.m. for a spot in Friday's championship game.
