Kankakee/Jefferson Boys Basketball K3 Tournament

 Kankakee hoists the Maroon Division trophy after defeating Lafayette Jefferson Thursday night in the Kankakee Holiday Tournament.

 Daily Journal/Nicholas Holstein

KANKAKEE — Fans from the most casual to the deepest diehards of the Kankakee Holiday Tournament know that any night of the tournament can bring a moment or memory never seen before.

And the fans in attendance for Thursday's maroon division championship between the host Kays and Lafayette Jefferson (Ind.) got to see perhaps the most magical memory in tournament history.

Kays junior guard Larenz Walters made not only Kays tournament history, but Kays program history on Thursday, pouring in a single-game school record 43 points to lead Kankakee to its third-straight KHT championship with a 67-52 victory over the Bronchos (Editor's note: There was no tournament in 2020 due to COVID-19).

