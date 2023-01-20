Bishop McNamara's Robert Hutson, left, and Tyler Bobzin trap Elmwood Park's Eryk Jablonski on Friday night during the Fightin' Irish's game against Elmwood Park. Hutson had 19 points and Bobzin added 13 points as the Irish picked up a 67-32 victory.
Bishop McNamara's Robert Hutson, left, and Tyler Bobzin trap Elmwood Park's Eryk Jablonski on Friday night during the Fightin' Irish's game against Elmwood Park. Hutson had 19 points and Bobzin added 13 points as the Irish picked up a 67-32 victory.
KANKAKEE — After a two-game losing streak hit Bishop McNamara's boys basketball team in the wake of an ankle injury to four-year starting point guard Jaxson Provost nearly two weeks ago, who joined the only other McNamara senior, Isaiah Davis, on the injured list, the Fightin' Irish knew their younger players needed to play with some urgency in Friday night's home meeting with Elmwood Park.
That's exactly what the Irish came out with Friday, beginning the game on a 15-0 run that included 11 points off Elmwood Park turnovers on their way to a 67-32 victory in front of a packed house for the school's black out and grade school nights.
While the Irish came out with defensive intensity that led to some easy buckets, totaling 27 points off of 21 Tigers turnovers, head coach Adrian Provost was quick to note that they had their own struggles with ball control that were somewhat masked by their own dominant defensive effort as the Irish improved to 15-5 on the season and 2-3 in the Metro Suburban Conference despite 17 turnovers of their own.
"Turning them over and getting some easy ones covered ours (turnovers) up," Provost said. "We turned it over in the half court because we were just out of sync, our spacing was bad and we have kids playing out of position.
"All you can do is keep playing and use more time," he added. "I don't want it to be too much time because we want our seniors back, but those kids that we're asking to do things we haven't done before are making strides, and I'm really proud and happy for them."
After missing the last two Irish losses with an injury of his own, junior Jaydon Wright rejoined the McNamara lineup Friday and made his presence felt right away, recording the first five Mac points on his way to a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double.
Seeing himself thrust into a more prominent scoring role as he returned from injury, Wright noted that while the Irish are missing a few key ingredients, they were still able to cook up something nice Friday night.
"That was a great recipe for success," Wright said. "We know everybody came in and did their job from the jump … we had a few freshmen come up, and we’ve been pushing them to get better and get on our level and they did."
For Provost, Wright's performance was similar to how the team performed as a whole — he took on a larger role than he was accustomed to, and while there some hiccups along the way, he managed to put together a hard-fought, winning effort.
"I told him before the game he has to lead us and be aggressive," Provost said. "He turned the ball over than he normally does because he has to be overly aggressive and do more for us when those two aren’t on the floor. ... When that tip goes up he's running through the wind."
Much like Wright's first-quarter opening, the Irish got another stellar start to the second half when junior guard Tyler Bobzin went on a 9-2 run of his own to kick off the third half and turn a 31-16 game at the half into a contest that never got within 20 points after the run.
But for Bobzin's teammates, it's his defensive effort on the opposing point guard every night that makes him stand out the most.
"Tyler’s one of the best defenders on this team," Wright said. "He guards the full court all 32 minutes — what player in the area do you know that can do that consistently?
"He does it every game and he’s always there for a 3[-pointer]."
Wright and Bobzin each finished the game with 13 points, tied for second on the team. It was another junior, Robert Hutson, who led the team on the offensive end with 19 points, going 7-for-8 from the field and 5-for-6 from the free-throw line.
Hutson said that the team's ability to adjust on the fly and fix their mistakes they were making over the course of the game, particularly at halftime, helped lead them to their convincing win.
"All the guys had to put their minds to it and get to the ball," Hutson said. "Coach [Provost] talked to us at halftime in the locker room about spacing out, spreading the floor, running our lanes and doing what we do."
With their two-game skid now behind them, the Irish will return back to the MSC grind with a pair of conference games next week that preclude a primetime matchup against nonconference rival Herscher in the final game of next Saturday's Herscher Shootout, hoping to get their two seniors back in the coming weeks ahead of the postseason.
"This was very exciting tonight and we needed this a lot coming off of two losses," Wright said. "We brought up the intensity and showed ourselves that we’re really in this and we are a great team."
STAT BOOK
Hutson added three rebounds, three steals and two blocks to his game-high 19 points. Wright added a pair of assists and tied a game-high four steals to his 13 points and 12 boards. Bobzin added a pair of boards, an assist and a steal to his baker's dozen in the points column. Abner Garcia led the Irish with seven assists in addition to four points, five rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Trey Provost had eight points, all in the fourth quarter.
As a team, the Irish shot 61% from the field (27-for-44). They held the Tigers to a 29% night from the field (13-for-45).
UP NEXT
The two teams will match up again in Elmwood Park Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.