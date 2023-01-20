KANKAKEE — After a two-game losing streak hit Bishop McNamara's boys basketball team in the wake of an ankle injury to four-year starting point guard Jaxson Provost nearly two weeks ago, who joined the only other McNamara senior, Isaiah Davis, on the injured list, the Fightin' Irish knew their younger players needed to play with some urgency in Friday night's home meeting with Elmwood Park.

That's exactly what the Irish came out with Friday, beginning the game on a 15-0 run that included 11 points off Elmwood Park turnovers on their way to a 67-32 victory in front of a packed house for the school's black out and grade school nights.

While the Irish came out with defensive intensity that led to some easy buckets, totaling 27 points off of 21 Tigers turnovers, head coach Adrian Provost was quick to note that they had their own struggles with ball control that were somewhat masked by their own dominant defensive effort as the Irish improved to 15-5 on the season and 2-3 in the Metro Suburban Conference despite 17 turnovers of their own.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you