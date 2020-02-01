BEECHER — With the way basketball has been revolutionized with an emphasis on spacing the floor and upping the tempo recently, a true center, the anchor of the floor, has been somewhat of a dying breed.
But that wasn't the case in one of Saturday's games at the Josh Baumgartner State Farm Shootout in Beecher Saturday, where Trinity's 6-foot-5 Max McCleary and Iroquois West's 6-foot-8 Cannon Leonard met.
In the end, it was McCleary and the Eagles who used a late 10-0 run to pull away with a 48-36 victory and improve to 25-1 on the season with their ninth win in a row, while the Raiders fell to 8-13.
McCleary scored a game-high 24 points, with eight of them coming in the fourth quarter.
Eagles coach Mike Lawrence said the team knew Leonard would provide a challenge they hadn't seen much this season, but they had plenty of faith in their own big man.
"We knew they had a big kid who was strong, but you saw how our kid is ... Max is good," Lawrence said. "We've got 11 different guys we can throw out there but Max is the man."
Raiders coach Zach Monk said the team did whatever they could to stop the big fella, including leaving Leonard, a freshman, out for longer than usual, but they just couldn't put McCleary to ease.
“He is a big strong kid, I tried to put some length on him, but he used his strength and uses his body really well to finish around the rim and get to the free-throw line,” Monk said. “So yeah, he’s a good solid player who has pretty good footwork down low.”
McCleary wasn't the only Eagle to step up in the fourth quarter either. Camerson Larson came up with six big points in the final frame after scoring just three points over the first three quarters.
“I think we played really well,” Larson said. “We definitely needed this coming into our (Illinois Christian) Conference tournament next week, so this is a good momentum boost.”
The Raiders had a shot to win in down only two going into the fourth but they weren’t able to put the ball in the basket. Trinity ended up outscoring the Raiders 16-6 in the final quarter on its way to its ninth win in a row.
“We had our opportunities,” Monk said. “Any night you don’t score more than 36 points your going to have trouble finishing off. We got a lot of looks that we wanted at the offensive end but we just could not convert.”
Up Next
Both teams will take place in their respective conference tournaments this week, Trinity in the Illinois Christian Conference and Iroquois West in the Sangamon Valley Conference.
Wilmington 62, Beecher 54
Another down-to-the-wire matchup came beforehand with Wilmington and Beecher. The game featured nine lead changes between the third and fourth quarters, but it was the Wildcats who were able to steal one on the Bobcats' home court.
The Wildcats improved to 9-12 on the season and Beecher dropped to 12-13.
Wilmington head coach Bill Karavites credited his team’s mental toughness down the stretch who ended up taking over late after going into the fourth quarter tied at 43.
“Lot of guts, lot of guts,” Karavites said. “We started defending at the end and started moving the ball around more offensively.”
The 3-point shot helped give the Wildcats separation about halfway through the final quarter. Wilmington hit back-to-back 3's to give itself a 10 point lead with just under three minutes left in the game.
“The 3 ball really helped us out at the end,” Karavites said. “You’d rather have 3’s than 2’s as they say.”
Wilmington’s athletic ability and size proved to be too much for the Bobcats. Time and time again the Wildcats got second-chance opportunities after dominating the Bobcats on the glass late.
“You can tell kind of by our size that that’s always been our Achilles heel for us,” Bobcat coach Tyler Shireman said. “We struggle to get rebounds and clear ourselves out of possession.
"That’s definitely a focus for us every single night and tonight wasn’t a good night for us.”
Up Next
The Wildcats are at home against Morris at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Bobcats are off until they host Tri-Point at 7 p.m. Friday.
