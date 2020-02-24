ONARGA — The Chargers put in a bid for the "most aptly named" end-of-season superlative in the first round of the IHSA Class 1A Iroquois West Regional at Onarga Middle School on Monday by racing past the host Raiders in a 55-44 postseason win.
Led by guards Brian Curling and Connor Cardenas, Tri-Point utilized an extremely high-speed attack to put Iroquois West quickly on its heels. The Chargers then rode that early advantage, and 21 points apiece from Curling and Cardenas, to an exciting win over the regional's host.
In spite of their limited size, the Chargers did an excellent job throughout the contest of crashing the basket and making their presence felt in the paint. This was especially true of Cardenas. The 5-foot-7 sophomore earns his living for the Chargers by rocketing up the floor and ricocheting around in the lane to either manufacture a quick two points with a layup, earn a trip to the line or, on a few occasions, do both.
"I've been here for 14 years and that's probably been our bread and butter that whole time," said Tri-Point coach Justin Cox of his team's fast-paced style. "We're usually not very big and evey since I've gotten here that's the style we like to play.
"The kids enjoy it, I think the fans enjoy it and, win or lose, it's a fun thing to watch. We're definitely not going to just stand around holding the ball."
Curling also favored the high-speed pace, but also displayed an ability to inflict damage from range with a couple of 3-pointers. As Tri-Point's lone senior, Curling put on an impressive display of leadership, particularly in the second half as the Raiders began to rally in hopes of saving their season.
After trailing for the entirety of the second half by between seven and ten points, the Raiders made a final push back within two as the game drew to a close. They even pulled to within two points twice within the final four minutes.
It was at that point that the Chargers' breakneck style began to work against them as they struggled to slow down and bide their time with a late lead.
"Sometimes we don't know how to sit back and hold the ball a little bit when we have a lead," Cox said. "I just told them all week long to be patient. At times we did and at others we didn't but it's hard when you have to guys who love to get up and down the floor.
"Sometimes you just have to let them play their game and they did a nice job tonight."
But Curling and Cardenas recovered from the brief run of trouble to end on a 9-0 run and secure a double-digit victory.
Up Next
The Chargers will advance to the next round of the regional where they will take on Ridgeview on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
"We can't give (Ridgeview) second-chance points on Wednesday," Cox said of the upcoming matchup. "They aren't that much bigger than us, but they have some size and some nice guard play. I know coach Rodney Kellar has been doing it for a lot of years. I played against him as a player and this is my first chance to coach against him in a big game.
"I told my guys we have nothing to lose. We're just going to come out and play our game."
