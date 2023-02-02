...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 9 ft
occasionally to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor, IL to Michigan City, IN.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Dwight's Wyatt Thompson, center, drives to the basket under the defense of Gardner-South Wilmington's Cole Hampson, left, and Dane Halpin during Wednesday's game at Gardner-South Wilmington. Thompson had a game-high 29 points in the Trojans' 75-58 victory.
GARDNER — Few area rivalries match the intensity of Dwight and Gardner-South Wilmington. With the two schools separated by just a 10-mile trek on Old Route 66, the schools often end up in the same IHSA Class 1A regionals across the sports spectrum, and also co-op for sports like football.
But when the teams meet on sports in which they have their own programs, such was the case on the hardwood of the Panther Dome in Gardner Wednesday night, it becomes a heated rivalry where friends become foes in front of some of the most packed stands found in the area.
"It’s a great atmosphere, I love it — the atmosphere, the beef that comes with it, all the smack talk," Trojans senior forward Wyatt Thompson said of the rivalry.
Following a 49-38 Trojans win on the girls side, the boys team used a 15-0 second-quarter run and a 29-point outing from Thompson, their do-it-all big man, for a 75-58 win.
The Trojans, who avenged a 45-40 loss to the Panthers in Dwight last month, improved to 12-13 on the year, winning their sixth game in the seven they've had since that loss. The Panthers dropped to 10-16.
The game opened up promising to be a back-and-forth affair, with the largest lead of the quarter coming when Thompson's bucket with seconds remaining in the first gave them a 20-16 lead after a quarter.
But in the second, the game totally flipped from back-and-forth to all Trojans. After a Bennett Grant 3-pointer pulled the Panthers to within a point, Dwight scored the next 15 points, 11 of them from Thompson, to take control with a 39-23 halftime lead, which wound up being their smallest lead until the final minutes of the fourth quarter after the visitors exploded for a 27-point third quarter.
Trojans coach Jeremy Connor said that while the team has let some early leads slip away throughout the course of the season, he was impressed with how the Trojans were able to shut the door and keep it shut Wednesday.
"We’re used to letting teams come back in the game; early in the season and right after Christmas break, we built some really big leads in the first quarter and let teams come back," Connor said. "I was really proud of the kids for stepping on the gas, pushing forward and stretching that lead out."
Thompson was literally and figuratively the biggest reason behind that Wednesday. The 6-foot-7 big man who's averaging 24 points per game this season shot 12-for-20 from the field and just missed a double-double by hauling in nine rebounds.
But where Thompson has been able to make his mark the most is when he's brought from the frontcourt into the backcourt to serve as another ballhandler alongside Conner Telford and alleviate the intense backcourt pressure teams have flashed at the Trojans this season.
"I think the team’s needed me the most in the guard area, because sometimes we’ve struggled," Thompson said. "If our guards can’t handle the press, I step up and bring the ball up.
"When teams don’t press, I can post up and be big down there."
Thompson's partner in crime, Telford, had a sizzling offensive night of his own, scoring 15 points on a 5-for-9 night from the 3-point line, with Wednesday's result a prime example of how dangerous Dwight can be when their combo of Thompson and Telford are both on.
"Wyatt’s going to do his thing in the post, and when Conner puts the ball in the hoop like he did tonight and heats up with 3s, it’s tough to stop us with Wyatt down there and him shooting," Connor said. "He’s tough to guard."
The Panthers' Cale Halpin, who has a 19-point-per-game average, is also a tough guard. Halpin went for 18 points Wednesday, including a 10-point fourth quarter. But Connor was ecstatic with the defensive energy Jack Duffy brought to the table matched up with Halpin for the first three quarters, before Dwight's starters sat for the fourth quarter with a commanding lead in hand.
"He’s a kid who takes the hardest guy every game, and that’s his job," Connor said. "Tonight that was Cale Halpin and he did a great job. … I can’t say enough about Jack defensively."
As the Panthers saw their chances at a regular season sweep of their arch rivals slip away, it wasn't for lack of effort. They spent the second quarter running their offensive sets effectively for the most part, but couldn't get their good looks to fall.
"Just little things here and there and it went from a close game in the first quarter to about 20 [points]," Panthers coach Alan Wills said. "We didn’t get some rolls, and those guys are a beast to deal with, especially Thompson.
"He got banging in the post and we just don’t have a body that can deal with him," he added. "It got out of hand a bit in the second quarter, and we fought back like I knew we would, but it was just a tough matchup there."
The Panthers were without perhaps their biggest two-way talent in sophomore forward Gabe McHugh, who has been out since Mid-January with an injury. As the postseason approaches in less than three weeks, Wills is hoping McHugh can get healthy and the Panthers can round into form in the Class 1A field.
"That will obviously help if we can get [McHugh] back, but some of the other guys have been dressing and getting minutes, so we’ll lean on those guys as much as we can," Wills said. "Hopefully Gabe can get healthy and the other guys can stay healthy.
"If we have a full squad, I like how we play, and they always give a full effort, that’s for dang sure."
The Trojans have recovered from an early-season eight-game losing streak by winning seven of their last nine games, showing steady improvement along the way. And in Thompson's eyes, the best may still be yet to come in Dwight this season.
"We’re getting there really quick," Thompson said. "We started off really struggling in the first half, but in the second half we’ve picked it up a lot.
"We’re starting to get there."
STAT BOOK
Thompson totaled 29 points, nine rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. Telford added six assists, a rebound and three steals to his 15 points. Dawson Carr was 4-for-6 from the field and finished with 11 points, four assists, three rebounds and a block.
Halpin's 18 points led the Panthers, followed closely by 15 points from Grant. Cole Hampson had nine points and Brody Fatlan added seven points.
UP NEXT
The Trojans travel to Roanoke-Benson at 7 p.m. Friday, the same time the Panthers host Central in the River Valley Conference Tournament.
