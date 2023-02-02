GARDNER — Few area rivalries match the intensity of Dwight and Gardner-South Wilmington. With the two schools separated by just a 10-mile trek on Old Route 66, the schools often end up in the same IHSA Class 1A regionals across the sports spectrum, and also co-op for sports like football.

But when the teams meet on sports in which they have their own programs, such was the case on the hardwood of the Panther Dome in Gardner Wednesday night, it becomes a heated rivalry where friends become foes in front of some of the most packed stands found in the area.

"It’s a great atmosphere, I love it — the atmosphere, the beef that comes with it, all the smack talk," Trojans senior forward Wyatt Thompson said of the rivalry.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

