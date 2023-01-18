ST. ANNE — Rick Schoon’s full-court press is one of the most lethal forms of defense in the area’s boys basketball landscape, a look the St. Anne coach usually likes to add to the mix to change up the already-established tempo in a game.

But when the Cardinals took to their home floor of Jack Sikma Court Tuesday, Schoon noted his team needed a spark, which he found with that full-court press that helped St. Anne score 21 of the game’s first 22 points and force 30 turnovers on its way to a 72-33 victory.

The win was the Cardinals’ 10th in a row as they improved to 12-11. The Warriors fell to 6-13.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

