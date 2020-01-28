ST. ANNE — In a matter of minutes on Tuesday night, the St. Anne boys basketball team took Donovan out of its comfort zone on its way to a 69-23 blowout win. The Cardinals quickly posed a threat to Donovan’s offensive flow after the first couple opening possessions, due to their stifling full-court press.
“They were walking the ball up the court and we just wanted to try and speed them up,” St. Anne head coach Rick Schoon said. “We started bringing full-court (pressure) with our press, trying to speed the game up a little bit and not let them get comfortable.”
The press helped secure St. Anne the early lead by opening the game on a 16-7 run before closing the final two minutes of the first quarter on a separate 8-0 run. Ultimately, the Cardinals took off running in the opening quarter and only continued to build off its lead each quarter after.
“We come out expecting to win every game,” St. Anne swingman Brooks Schoon said. “We come into every game expecting to beat every opponent by how much we did today.”
St. Anne’s defensive pressure through its press allowed the Cardinals to get easy takeaways and get out in transition both early and often which resulted in Donovan’s demise.
“We call them avalanches, where one bad thing turns to five or six in a row,” Donovan head coach Mason Parks said. “And that’s what really happened in the first half. After that they were off to the races.”
One player that contributed heavily for the Cardinals dominating victory was Brooks Schoon. Whether it be passing, rebounding or scoring, the senior guard/forward seemed to do it all for the Cardinals. He finished the game with 14 points and a couple of assists, including an impressive cross-court alley oop pass to Connor Cotton who slammed it home in the third quarter.
“I just try my best to be a complete basketball player all around,” Brooks Schoon said. “I just tried to do my own thing.”
Brooks Schoon took command of the Cardinals offense and helped them improve to 8-0 in their conference. He also helped St. Anne continue its winning streak, which now sits at seven games and counting as the team improved to 17-5 on the season.
“I thought offensively this was probably the best we executed all year on the offensive end,” Rick Schoon said. “We talked about it heavily yesterday at practice. We need to do a better job executing on offense, I thought tonight we did it. Obviously when shots go in, you look a lot better and tonight shot were falling for us.”
St. Anne’s execution on the offensive end was not as expected despite the fact the Cardinals have seemed to be somewhat of a groove. Coach Schoon did not like how his team had been moving the ball despite his squad coming into the game on a win streak.
“We haven’t been running the court well enough previously,” Rick Schoon said. “Tonight we got out and ran the court, we looked ahead, we advanced the ball with the pass. Stuff we talked about that we needed to get better at, tonight we showed they can get better at.”
It seemed as though this win was expected for the Cardinals given the disparity between both basketball programs.
St. Anne came in with all the confidence in the world sitting atop the River Valley Conference, 16-5 overall and riding a winning-streak. Despite coming into the game on a five-game losing streak, Parks thought his now 2-15 squad would have a better showing Tuesday.
“I got to be honest, I did not expect this,” Parks said. “I thought we would come in and compete a little bit better. I thought we would keep it a little bit close, at least for a half.”
Stat Book
Cotton's 16 points led the Cardinals, who also got 14 points from Brooks Schoon and 12 points from Jamari Winston.
Darrien Pocius managed as the only player to score in double-digits for the Wildcats, dropping 10 points. Tate Caposieno finished as a close second with nine points.
Up Next
The Wildcats will look to get off its losing streak with a win on the road against Gardner-South Wilmington on Friday night at 7 p.m., the same time the Cardinals host Tri-Point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!