ST. ANNE — The Cardinals took longer than expected to find their footing at home against Herscher for senior night. A number of defensive lapses in the first half and a disappointing second quarter that saw them score just six points in the frame allowed the Tigers to hang around for quite some time and even carry a lead into the intermission.
Brooks Schoon and the Cardinals eventually recovered and locked down the victory by a 53-45 margin thanks to a more cohesive second half, but it was far from St. Anne’s best showing of the year.
“We definitely could have played better. We came out real sluggish and let them go on runs that we shouldn’t have let them go on,” Schoon said. “We feel like this game was a little closer than what it should have been, but give credit where it’s due; Herscher played a good game.
“Our man-to-man needs to be neater and more compact. We’re letting too much get by us and we need to focus more. It just comes down to inconsistency: It’s a night-by-night thing where we don’t know what kind of defense we’re going to get out of our guys,” he added. “I don’t think it’s a problem, I think we could be one of the best man defenses in the area, easily. We just have to bring it every night.”
The biggest obstacle Herscher presented, particularly in the early-going, was senior Jack Holohan. The big forward did a bit of everything for the Tigers, as usual. Everything from rebounding and crashing the basket to bringing the ball up the floor and even knocking down a big 3-pointer in the second — Holohan had a hand in every aspect of Herscher’s halftime lead.
But his influence waned in the second half as the Cardinals reclaimed their lead early in the third. The Tigers seemed a bit desperate at times as they watched their hard-fought lead evaporate, which led to lots of fouls and away from the more methodical pace they’d employed early on.
Holohan found himself in a bit of foul trouble and only managed three points in the third quarter and none in the fourth. He shot a rocky 2-for-9 from the free throw line and Herscher was 4-for-15 from the stripe as a team.
It was Joe Holohan who picked up most of the slack in the fourth, scoring nine in the fourth quarter alone. Logan Lunsford and both Holohans finished tied for Herscher’s scoring lead with 13 points apiece in the loss.
For St. Anne, it was Schoon that led the way in the resurgent second half with a lot of help from EJ Hayes. Schoon finished with a game-high 14 points in the win, while Hayes scored 10.
It was a closer-than-expected win on their home floor on senior night, but a win nevertheless. With one remaining regular season game before the postseason starts on February 25, St. Anne will hope to carry its momentum into and through the playoffs.
“We’re very confident about or postseason abilities,” Schoon said of the season’s imminent end. “We’ve got a few tricks up our sleeve and we’re ready to go.”
