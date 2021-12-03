ST. ANNE — Jack Sikma has enjoyed a life that millions of children across the world go to bed every night dreaming about. A 14-year, seven-time all-star in the NBA from 1977-91, the 6-foot-11 center with a skillset before his time earned an NBA championship as a player with the Seattle Supersonics in 1979.
Then, he won one as a coaching consultant with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, the same year he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
And on Friday night, Sikma returned to the place his own dreams took shape.
Sikma, a 1973 St. Anne graduate, was honored Friday night before the Cardinals hosted Momence in their Homecoming boys basketball game with a ceremony to officially name the school’s basketball court in his honor.
For Sikma, when his head hit the pillow in his childhood home every night, he wasn’t yet dreaming for the fruitful NBA career that he enjoyed after becoming one of the greatest small college basketball players ever at Illinois Wesleyan University.
He would dream of playing at the high school that now honors him on their court, one that he was met on by family, friends and former teammates, classmates and coaches, after an escort through a tunnel of current Cardinals players.
“No one could have thought anywhere that this journey [could have] happened,” Sikma told the crowd Friday night. “There are so many things that fell into place for me; I’ve been so fortunate along the way, but the roots of it all are right here and tonight is a very special time for me.”
Sikma and the 1973 Cardinals became the first St. Anne team to qualify for the IHSA State Finals when they finished in fourth place. Additionally a member of the NAIA and Small College Basketball Halls of Fame, one of the most personal honors Sikma’s been given during his legendary career came on the same court he learned to love the game.
Assistant coach John Gagnon was present in addition to several members of that 1973 team, while head coach Al Hubert was given a shoutout from Sikma as he watched the proceedings from Florida.
For Sikma, having the guys that were on the floor with him nearly 50 years ago back with him Friday night was important.
And, in an extra surprise for Sikma, Illinois House of Representatives 79th district representative Jackie Haas was on hand to inform Sikma that a stretch of Illinois Route One, where he journeyed to and from his house and school as a youngster, will be renamed after him as well, pending a vote at the house this spring.
“This honor has kind of kicked it up a bit for me,” Sikma said. “When I think about how much time I traveled [on] that road, and now to think it’s named in my honor is fantastic…. it’s a tremendous surprise and really hits me [in the heart].”
Not only was Friday a special moment for Sikma and his friends and family to reminisce, but it was also a time for the kids who took the floor after the ceremony to see first-hand that it is possible to achieve the most grandiose of dreams — in basketball or elsewhere — even from little, old, St. Anne, Illinois.
“It gives me hope; if someone from here can do it, I definitely can,” Cardinals senior center Adrian Chagoya said. “He put in the hours to do whatever he had to do, and that’s what I want to do, I want to work hard too.
“Anyone here, or anyone in a small town, just keep working.”
