KANKAKEE — A day removed from an attention-grabbing road victory at Thornton the Kays were faced with another stiff test in their home opener against Bloom. And for the second time in as many days, the Kays used a hot streak in the second half to secure a victory.
After neither team led by more than two possessions for the first two-plus quarters, the Kays, who are ranked seventh in this week's IHSA Class 3A Associated Press poll, scored the last 10 points of the third quarter and eventually won by a 51-39 final.
Kays coach Chris Pickett said that with a tough schedule that includes a total of four games this week, the key has been taking each game one at a time and making the proper adjustments coming out of halftime.
"[Monday] was over with when we woke up and came to school in the morning and we had to focus on our Bloom scouting report," Pickett said. "We executed well defensively in the first half but not offensively.
"We came in at halftime and made some adjustments like we did the first two games because we’ve started slow all three games, but taking it one game at a time has been very important.”
With starters Joeron Hill and Pierre Allen unavailable Tuesday Pickett knew he would need inspired performances from the Kays' supporting cast and he and the team got just that from junior big man Kamar Whitaker, who led the team with 15 points and sunk three 3-pointers, including a dagger to put the Kays up by nine with 2:30 on the clock.
Whitaker said that he hadn't played to the best of his abilities in the first two Kays victories of the season but felt comfortable on his home floor Tuesday.
"The first two games I didn’t shoot it that well, but coming out today, for the first home game, I felt good," Whitaker said. "They weren’t falling at first, but as soon as I saw one go in that was all I needed.”
The Kays entered the season with five returning varsity players and only one returning starter in point guard Rashard Harris. Pickett said that he challenged some of his seniors to step up at halftime, but it was Whitaker, a junior, who took the initiative.
"That’s the talk we have every year, you never know when your name is gonna be called and his was called tonight," Pickett said. "We said at halftime we would need to rely on our seniors and he gave us a surprised look like it didn’t have to be them, and then came out and responded.”
Despite their bits of inexperience, the Kays have still managed to emerge from the starting gate with a 3-0 record against some of their stiffest Southland Athletic Conference opponents. For Pickett, the fact the Kays are rattling off such impressive wins while just figuring out their identity as a team is a promising sign.
“The potential is unlimited. If this was a season with a state series I’d really like our opportunity," Pickett said. "But this year it’s all about winning the conference and knowing we can compete with the upper echelon gives us confidence.
"And there’s room for growth which is the scary thing.”
STAT BOOK
Whitaker added five rebounds, an assist and a block to his team-high 15 points. Harris had 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Amarion Osbourne added 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.
UP NEXT
The Kays will be back on the road for a 5 p.m. meeting at Thornwood.
