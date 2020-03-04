After trailing by double-digits for most of the IHSA Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional semifinal, the Boilers battled back to take their first lead of the game on two Mark Robinson free-throws with 28 seconds left, only to lose it 26 seconds later on a dagger of a 3-pointer from Jack Fisher.
The Boilers had one final gasp after T Sykes' precision pass from the baseline to Gabe Renchen at halfcourt. Renchen turned and heaved an off-balanced shot from the right corner just inside the half-court line over the outstretched arms of Zak Konecny, a shot that bounced off of the front of the rim and fluttered to the floor for a 45-43 loss, ending their season with a 16-15 record.
I can’t imagine a more heartbreaking way to end a season. Gabe Renchen just misses this heave at the buzzer and the Boilers are gonna fall 45-43 here in the semifinals of the IHSA Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional. #tdjs pic.twitter.com/mw931zD8Rt— Mason Schweizer (@MSchweizerTDJS) March 5, 2020
"Their guy (Fisher) just made a good play at the end and we've gotta give credit to them," Renchen said. "They made a good play, finished and made one more play than us."
Wednesday's game ended up being the ending for the three-year varsity careers of both Renchen and Jason Hartsfield. For Renchen, it also ended his three-year career of playing for his father, Boilers coach Alex Renchen.
Gabe said the ability to play for his dad after spending years attending practices as a youngster during Alex's time at both Kankakee and Bradley-Bourbonnais.
"We’ve been in the gym every day since he was at Kankakee," Gabe Renchen said. "I remember running around his practices, shooting on the side when I was younger. And then coming here, it really means a lot."
Alex Renchen said he's proud of what his son has accomplished as the leader of the Boilers' engine the past three years, both as a coach and a parent, as Gabe readies himself for a multi-sport college career in basketball and baseball at Olivet Nazarene University.
"As a dad, I'm more proud that he's a good kid, he's gonna do the right thing," Alex Renchen said. "As his coach, I just hope I've coached him well enough that he's in a situation where he can move on and be coached and be successful."
As for Hartsfield, who will continue his prep sports career on the gridiron at Augustana, Alex Renchen was proud of the development Hartsfield showed as a leader after already displaying advanced characteristics when he arrived on the varsity scene as a sophomore.
"Jason's grown up a lot and I'm proud of the way he's changed," Alex Renchen said. "He's always been a good boy, I'm just proud of the way he's grown. He's a really good team guy."
Hartsfield said he's enjoyed his time he's had to grow, especially doing so alongside Gabe.
"We've been together since we got brought up to the sophomore (team) as freshmen, and even before that, playing against each other in middle school," Hartsfield said. "He's a great player and he's gonna do great things, not just at Olivet, but in life — a great father, a great employee, just a great person."
Tonight’s starters with an added bonus of that cool moment between seniors Jason Hartsfield and Gabe Renchen. Time for basketball. pic.twitter.com/tiq3UwJKGh— Mason Schweizer (@MSchweizerTDJS) March 5, 2020
It looked early on like the seniors were going to go out with a dud, as they struggled to find clean offensive looks in the first half, mustering up just four points in the first quarter and 11 points by the half.
"[The Foxes] were taking certain guys away, and we knew they would, but we had to do a better job of moving people around and moving the ball," Alex Renchen said. "But we didn't do that."
The Boilers did eventually get some good ball movement, with Kendall Lake providing a spark off the bench and Owen Freeman and Mark Robinson finding room inside the arc, creating more room for players like Alex Renchen and T Sykes to find cleaner looks.
And T Sykes cuts it to 42-41 with 45 seconds left! pic.twitter.com/ftszx0mVxB— Mason Schweizer (@MSchweizerTDJS) March 5, 2020
The result was a huge Boilers run in the second half, taking what was as large as a 16-point deficit in the third quarter and cutting it to as close as two points on several occasions before finally trimming the deficit to a point, and eventually the lead when Robinson's two crunch-time free-throws were nothing but net.
Alex Renchen said that no matter how big the Boilers' deficit got, he never lost confidence in his crew, especially as the defensive intensity increased in a second half that saw Yorkville score just 21 points.
"I never doubted, we just had to get some stops, keep the guy in front of us, rebound and get quality shots," Alex Renchen said. "It was a good second half to give ourselves a chance, we just didn't do enough in the first half."
After Robinson's free-throws with 28 seconds to play, the Foxes ran off 13 seconds of clock before taking a timeout. Out of the timeout, a few passes on the right side of the perimeter eventually led to a wide-open Fisher, who had yet to make a shot from the field before his go-ahead 3-pointer.
"We basically said, 'You've gotta make them shoot it over you — no backdoor cuts, no drives," Alex Renchen said. "That little play they ran, we've worked on that quite a bit, and [Fisher] made a good play."
Stat Book
