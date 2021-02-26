WILMINGTON — Rivalries are arguably one of the greatest things in sports. No matter how a team’s season is going, the intense matchups always tend to bring the best out of the athletes competing.
And that was exactly the case when Reed-Custer, who entered Friday night’s conference game on a four-game losing streak and a 1-5, came into Wilmington and put on an offensive clinic. The Comets finished with four scorers totaling in double-figures as Reed-Custer went on to upset Wilmington, 68-67, in an Illinois Central Eight Conference matchup that went down to the final tick on the clock.
“I don’t think we overlooked Reed-Custer, we know they are a quality program,” Wilmington head coach Bill Karavites said. “So, we knew it was a rivalry game and it would be intense and close.”
Reed-Custer was swinging right out of the gate as the Comets opened the contest on a 10-5 run, but it was Wilmington who ended up taking the first quarter lead by a score of 25-21.
Knowing how much his team has struggled in the second quarter all season, Reed-Custer head coach Mark Porter said he knew his team needed to keep its foot on the gas.
After the Panthers knocked down six first quarter 3-pointers, Reed-Custer’s defense picked up on the perimeter, as the Comets limited Wilmington to just one made three in the second, which helped Reed-Custer outscore Wilmington, 17-9, to take a four-point lead into halftime.
“The second quarter has been our Achilles heel, so far, all season … and we came out and outscored Wilmington in the second. So, I knew we would be in the game all the way up to the end,” Porter said. “We’re playing a lot of young kids, and this was a grow-up game.
“We made some mistakes at the end, but we were just fortunate to have things fall our way.”
From there, both teams continued to trade baskets as there were seven lead changes in the second half. With around 5 minutes left in the game, Wilmington trailed 62-59 before senior Ben Kreitz hit a huge 3-pointer to tie things at 62 and give the home team all the momentum.
Despite the shifting of the tides, the Comets never seemed to panic. Reed-Custer responded with three huge buckets down the stretch, which allowed the Comets to take a 68-67 lead after Wilmington’s Tysen Meents missed a game-tying free-throw with 17 seconds left. The Panthers then got a chance to win it at the buzzer as Kreitz attempted to draw a shooting foul inside the paint, but was unsuccessful.
“I just felt that we could have been better defensively tonight,” Karavites said. “Our kids played very hard tonight, but Reed-Custer just made more plays than us at the end.”
The mental toughness to fight through adversity late in the game was nothing new from Reed-Custer’s Lucas Foote, who shared a team-high 16 points with teammate Dylan Garrelts.
“It helps that a lot of us play a lot of different sports,” Foote said. “We’re kind of used to close games at the end. We thrive on close games.”
STAT BOOK
Foote led Reed-Custer with 16 points, six rebounds and two steals. Garrelts finished with 16 points on 58 percent shooting (7-for-12). Jace Christian totaled 14 points, and Hayden Wollenzien scored 10 points.
Wilmington’s Kreitz finished with a game-high 26 points. Tysen Meents added 14 points, with six of them coming in the final quarter.
UP NEXT
Both teams are back in action Saturday. The Wildcats visit Coal City at 11 a.m. and the Comets are at Manteno at 12:30 p.m.
