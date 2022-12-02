Herscher/Reed-Custer Boys Basketball

 Reed-Custer's Wes Shats, center, controls the ball near the net as Herscher's Cayden Fowler guards during Friday night's game in Herscher. Shats had a game-high 22 points in the Comets' 62-46 victory.

 Daily Journal/Nicholas Holstein

HERSCHER — Without any Thanksgiving hoopla as part of this season's schedule, the Reed-Custer boys basketball team had to wait 11 days from the beginning of the season to take the floor itself, something the Comets did for the first time this season in an Illinois Central Eight Conference matchup Friday night.

It didn't take the Comets long to look like they were in midseason form, taking the lead on their second possession of the game, when Jake McPherson hit his first of five 3-pointers, and holding it for the duration of the game for a 62-46 victory.

The win gave the Comets their first 1-0 start since 2016-17 while Herscher dropped to 1-4 on its young season.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you