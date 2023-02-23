Basketball close up.jpg

SENECA — All season long during clutch time Bishop McNamara has looked to its senior point guard Jaxson Provost and his team-high 18.6 points per game to either create his own shot or find an open teammate.

Whether it be finding open teammates like Robert Hutson inside, Isaiah Davis or Tyler Bobzin on the perimeter or taking it to the hole by himself, the Fightin' Irish have trusted Provost to make the right play.

That trust in Provost couldn't have held more true in Wednesday's IHSA Class 2A Seneca Regional semifinal game against Reed-Custer, when the 5-foot-10 two-time reigning Daily Journal All-Area guard positioned himself perfectly to execute a layup while being fouled while his team trailed 55-54 with around 12 seconds left, which proved to be the eventual game-winning free-throw after in a 57-55 McNamara victory.

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

Recommended for you