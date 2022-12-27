The holiday season may be over, but that hasn’t stopped the season of giving as the Peotone’s boys basketball team helped gift its head coach Ron Oloffson his 600th career victory on Tuesday morning after the Blue Devils took care of business in the opening round of the Kankakee Holiday Tournament by securing a 60-41 win over Central at Kankakee High School.

“I’ve coached a long time and I’ve been living the dream,” Oloffson said of his milestone achievement. “It’s a great feeling, but I haven’t really thought about it a whole lot to be honest.

“I’ve been able to do what I’ve wanted to do — be a head basketball coach — for a long time and it’s been fun,” he added. “I’m thankful for the opportunity here at Peotone and we got some great kids, staff and administrators.

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

Recommended for you