...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...South gales to 35 kt. Significant waves to 6 ft
occasionally to 8 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Peotone head coach Ron Oloffson accepts the game ball from his 600th career win on Tuesday morning following the Blue Devils’ 60-41 victory over Central in the opening round of the Kankakee Holiday Tournament. Kankakee athletic director Ronnie Wilcox congratulated Oloffson at center court as the Peotone players cheered.
Peotone head coach Ron Oloffson shakes the hand of assitant coach Alex Renchen as he secured his 600th career win on Tuesday morning following the Blue Devils’ 60-41 victory over Central in the opening round of the Kankakee Holiday Tournament.
Peotone head coach Ron Oloffson applauds his team in the fourth quarter Tuesday morning during the Blue Devils' 60-41 victory over Central in the opening round of the Kankakee Holiday Tournament. The win marks Oloffson's 600th career victory.
The holiday season may be over, but that hasn’t stopped the season of giving as the Peotone’s boys basketball team helped gift its head coach Ron Oloffson his 600th career victory on Tuesday morning after the Blue Devils took care of business in the opening round of the Kankakee Holiday Tournament by securing a 60-41 win over Central at Kankakee High School.
“I’ve coached a long time and I’ve been living the dream,” Oloffson said of his milestone achievement. “It’s a great feeling, but I haven’t really thought about it a whole lot to be honest.
“I’ve been able to do what I’ve wanted to do — be a head basketball coach — for a long time and it’s been fun,” he added. “I’m thankful for the opportunity here at Peotone and we got some great kids, staff and administrators.
“It’s a proud moment, not just for me, but for everyone I’ve been around, including my assistant coaches.”
In order to help Oloffson reach the record milestone, Peotone limited Central’s ability to formulate a comeback attempt after the Comets took a four-point deficit (32-28) into the locker room at halftime. Between the third and fourth quarters, the Blue Devils defense stepped up by limiting Central to just 13 total half points, which ultimately was the deciding difference in Peotone walking away with a double-digit victory.
“It was a very nice win for us and defensively in the second half, I think we gave up only 13 points,” Oloffson said. “Obviously, if we can do that every game, I think good things will happen.
“I felt good about our defense and once again we had enough offense to get it done.”
Having totaled a 600-405 overall record throughout 38 years as a boys basketball coach, including 28 seasons and 11 regional titles at Herscher, the 68 year-old couldn’t help but note that his incredible individual achievement has been in large part due to the contributions and sacrifices made by all his current and former players and staff members he’s been apart of throughout the years.
“It’s very much always been a team effort with players, coaches, administrators, and everyone you come in contact with that works with your kids and your program,” Oloffson said of his long term success. “I’m extremely thankful.”
According to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association official website, Oloffson is now just one of 22 active IHSA boys and girls coaches to have reached 600 or more career victories as a head coach, something his assistant Alex Renchen can’t help but marvel out.
“It’s awesome to be able to work alongside Oloffson,” Renchen said. “I appreciate everyday being able to watch how passionate and detailed he is.
“He just does such a great job and so it’s great to watch.”
STATBOOK
Miles Heflin recorded a double-double with 23 points and 15 rebounds to help lead the Blue Devils. Brandon Weiss added 17 points and Hunter Becker chipped in 13 points.
Luke Shoven and Jayce Meier each had 12 points to pace Central. Shoven added eight rebounds and Meier had five rebounds, an assist and two steals. Payton Chandler had seven points had seven points, two rebounds and two steals.
