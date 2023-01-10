MOMENCE — Entering Monday’s nonconference home game against Reed-Custer, Momence’s boys basketball team knew it was going to be a difficult task to end a 2-3 stretch against a red-hot Comets team that entered play with the area’s second-best winning percentage in the area (.867%).

But senior guard James Stevenson Jr. and his teammates weren’t going to leave the floor Monday until that victory was achieved. It was the 6-foot-7 guard who hit an improbable 3-pointer to send the game to overtime and used an outstanding 24-point, 20-rebound effort to help the home team to a 68-64 double overtime victory Monday night.

“It’s a roller coaster; it’s nerve-wracking but at the same time you see what your team is made of,” Momence coach Kevin Ecker said. “We went down five in the first overtime and everyone was just focused on, ‘hey, this is what we need to do to be successful.’

