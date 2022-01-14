MOMENCE — When the Momence boys basketball team first got its team schedule, they had one game in particular circled on its calendar. And that game was Friday night’s matchup against Beecher.
Led by Haven Roberts, James Stevenson Jr. and Jaden Walls, the Redskins knew that they finally had what it takes to compete with the Bobcats this season given their talent up and down their roster. And so when the two powerhouse squads finally clashed at Momence Friday evening, it was the Redskins who managed to turn that circle into a “W” by walking off their home court with a 42-38 victory over Beecher.
“Tonight was a game that early on in the season we circled on the calendar because Beecher is a really good team,” Momence head coach Kevin Ecker said. “We knew coming into the season that we were able to play with them and tonight we knew it was going to be a slugfest…it was high school basketball at its finest.”
The premier RVC battle amongst the conference’s two best squads turned out to be a game fueled by runs. Beecher stormed out to an early 8-0 lead before Momence countered with a 6-0 run to cut things within two points before Beecher senior Duane Doss scored the first quarter’s final bucket on a transition layup off an assist by Mitch Landis in the waning seconds.
Both teams continued to go toe-to-toe with each other the rest of the first half where the Bobcats had clung on to a 15-13 lead halfway through the second frame. That’s when Roberts helped swing the momentum back towards the home team when he connected on back-to-back 3-pointers to help put his squad up 19-15.
“I just tried to contribute to the team as much as I could because it was an important game for us,” Roberts said.
Up 21-19 at halftime, Momence turned up its defense to the point at which they were able to take a 30-25 lead into the final frame. From there, the Redskins were able to use their defensive tenacity to help them secure easy transition buckets, which allowed them to open the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run.
“I thought our defense really allowed us to make that 9-0 run,” Ecker said. “We’ve been a team all season where our offense feeds off our defense. And when we have good defensive stops and we are able to get rebounds that leads to some run outs, which led to our big run in the fourth quarter.”
It was at that point, where Momence sat comfortably with 39-25 lead that Doss took matters into his own hands in order to get his team back into contention. The 5-foot-10 senior veteran went on to spark a 13-0 individual run by himself with the help of some nice assists from his teammates to help cut Beecher’s deficit to one-point with under a minute remaining.
“At that point, being down 39-25, I didn’t know how things were going to go,” said Bobcats head coach Tyler Shireman said. “They could have either stretched it to 20-plus or we were going to find a way to get back into it…Doss took over there and got us back in the game, but unfortunately we couldn’t get over the hump.”
Trailing 39-38 with 55 seconds left, the Bobcats eventually decided to intentionally foul, which put Stevenson Jr. to the free throw line. The 6-foot-7 guard came up clutch by swishing both his attempts to help put his team back up three points.
Down by one possession, coach Shireman had drawn up what he believed was the perfect play for Momence’s 2-3 zone defense that they primarily ran throughout the game. However, the Redskins opted to switch to man-to-man defense for the final play.
It left the Bobcats in scramble mode during their final possession which landed Mitch Landis to get fouled inside the arc, where he ended up missing from the strike to effectively end the game.
“We were out of sorts there a little bit on the final play and that’s on me,” Shireman said. “I’ve got to get the timeout in earlier in that situation against Momence’s change of defense to man-to-man.”
The four-point victory helped Momence improve to 15-1 overall and 6-0 in the River Valley Conference while it put Beecher at 14-4 and 6-1 in the RVC.
“This win meant a lot to us,” Roberts said. “We have been preparing for this game the entire season because we knew it was going to be special. It puts us in a good position to win the RVC.”
STAT BOOK
Roberts led Momence with a team-high 13 points. Stevenson Jr. contributed 12 points and nine rebounds. Walls chipped in nine points.
Doss totaled 28 points, eight rebounds, and three steals to lead Beecher. Landis added three points and seven assists.
UP NEXT
Momence (15-1) will travel to Grace Christian on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. next week while Beecher (14-4) will return home for a non-conference game against Coal City at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
