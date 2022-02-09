MOMENCE — With the regular season winding down as the playoffs approach in two weeks every single team is trying to do its best to gain momentum heading into regionals, and few local teams are as hot as the Momence boys basketball team.
The team has won 10 of its last 11 games, including Wednesday night's matchup against Grant Park, where they walked off their home floor with a 72-52 victory to improve to 21-2 overall and close out the season 8-0 at home.
"It was nice to close out our home season undefeated," said Momence head coach Kevin Ecker. "I honestly don't know when the last time we have done that."
After a pretty competitive first quarter that saw Momence take a 15-10 lead into the second frame, the home team turned up its play on the defensive end, which allowed Momence to do what it does best — get out in transition.
In the second quarter alone, Momence forced six Grant Park turnovers that were predominately forced by its two guards, Haven Roberts and Jaden Walls, off steals. Momence hit four layups in transition off those turnovers and added a free-throw for nine points off turnovers in the second.
Roberts scored 12 of his game-high 25 points in the second frame while Walls added three points off a 3-of-4 performance from the charity stripe, all of which helped the home squad go on a 21-8 run before taking a 39-23 lead into halftime.
"I think we started off well by taking care of the basketball and then in the second quarter Momence started to get us in transition," Grant Park head coach Matt Russell said. "One of the keys when playing Momence is to hold them in transition and I thought they pushed the ball on us very well ... but they are a good team and credit to them."
Despite taking a commanding 16-point lead at halftime, Momence wasn't satisfied. It's stellar second frame carried over to the third when they forced 10 more Dragon turnovers, leaving the Redskins to outscore the road team 10-0 in transition during the first eight minutes of the second half.
"I really liked our defense as far as keeping it simple," Ecker said. "We weren't trying to do too much with things and we were playing defense the way we taught it, which has given us a lot of success this year.
"Once we were able to do that, it allowed everything else to flow from there."
Up 63-35 heading into the final frame coach Ecker made the decision to turn to his bench with about seven minutes remaining in the game. His decision allowed for junior Carson Statler to make not only the shot of the game, but perhaps the shot of his life.
At the top of the key up 60-46 midway through the fourth quarter Statler crossed and dropped his defender, sending the crowd immediately jumping to their feet, where they began jumping in excitement after the five-foot-eight guard banked in a 3-pointer to finish off the highlight-reel play.
"After I dropped him the crowd went nuts," Statler said. "Then the shot went in and the whole gym was just rocking with excitement.
"I've never dropped someone and hit the shot before and so it was just crazy awesome for me."
STAT BOOK
Momence totaled five separate scorers who totaled eight or more points in the 20-point victory. In addition to Roberts' game-high 25 points, the Redskins got contributions from Kud'de Bertram (nine points), Walls (nine points), James Stevenson Jr. (nine points), and Luis Barrera (eight points).
"Being able to have balanced attack is something we are proud of," Ecker said. "Roberts did a great of finding the open spots and making the baskets inside, but that doesn't happen without the dribble penetration of the guards and the screens set by everyone else that help contribute to that."
John Kveck and Sawyer Loitz scored 14 points apiece to lead the Dragons. Trey Boecker added eight points, including two made 3-pointers.
UP NEXT
Momence (21-2) will travel to Central for another VVC matchup against the Comets at 7 p.m. on Friday while Grant Park (9-15) will head to Beecher for a game against the Bobcats at the same time and day.
