BRADLEY — There have been very few nights in which Donald K. Turner Gymnasium at Bradley-Bourbonnais has been as packed with people and electric emotion as it was Friday night, when the Boilermakers hosted Moline in the IHSA Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional championship game.

With Moline's arrival also came the arrival of the second-ranked team in the IHSA Class 4A AP Poll, as well as a homecoming for former Boilermaker standout Owen Freeman, last year's Daily Journal Player of the Year, and his brother, sophomore Braden, who transferred from Bradley-Bourbonnais after last year.

Thanks in part to Freeman's current Moline teammate and future University of Iowa teammate, point guard Brock Harding, who went 4-for-4 from the 3-point line in the first quarter, the Maroons took early control and never let it go in an emphatic 71-39 win that gave them their second-straight regional and 34th in program history.

