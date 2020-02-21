MANTENO — A share of the inaugural Illinois Central Eight Conference title was on the line when Herscher and Manteno tipped off Friday night. The Panthers entered the game looking to erase their recent two-game skid and finish atop the conference, where they entered the night in a four-way tie, something the Tigers looked to spoil.
Ultimately, it was Trevor Moisant, Robbie Wesselhoff and the Panthers who were able to take home the win. Manteno defeated Herscher 68-45 to become co-ICE Conference champions with Lisle and Coal City who all finished with a 11-3 conference record. It’s the first conference title, shared or not, for Manteno time since 1997.
“We definitely played this week up for this game, and we knew the importance of this game,” Manteno head coach Zack Myers said. “So, it was good to see our guys respond with that energy early on.”
Both Moisant and Wesselhoff lit it up from beyond the arc, helping lead the offense to a double-digit victory. Moisant dropped 25 points, including 14 points in the first, which included four three-pointers.
Wesselhoff was not too shabby himself. He followed suit by adding 26 points, 12 of which came from deep as well. The dynamic duo accounted for 75 percent of the Panthers' scoring output.
“Trevor opened up with four 3s in the first quarter, and that opened me up because then [Herscher] focused on him,” Wesselhoff said. “Trevor and I are dynamic, and I love playing with him.”
Aside from lights-out shooting by the Panthers' offense, Manteno also showed it can get physical on the defensive end. Entering Friday’s contest, Herscher big man Jack Holohan had been a dominate force no matter his competition, averaging 18 points and 10 rebounds per game.
Although Holohan still managed to reach his average, this time scoring 19 points, none of them came in relatively big moments. During the game Manteno’s defense made it apparent to clog the lane to slow down Holohan.
“We harped on walling up and rotating over and not trying to bail him out on fouls or things like that,” Myers said. “We knew we could get some turnovers there and stuff, and the guys committed to that and did a great job and shut down one of the best players in the area.”
This strategy ended up working because it helped limit Holohan to just six points in the second half, when things got interesting.
“They did a nice job guarding Holohan,” Herscher head coach Ron Oloffson said. “They tried to clog the lane up, and they did a nice job.”
Herscher opened the second half trailing 37-23 before going on a huge run to begin the third quarter. The Tigers caught their rhythm on offense, which helped produce a 9-2 run to cut the game within two possessions with about five minutes to go in the third.
However, the Tigers were unable to keep within striking distance for long. Shortly after Herscher stormed back, the Panthers went on a run of their own, thanks to Moisant and Wesselhoff. The two helped spark the Panthers' offense yet again, this time by helping them go on an 8-4 run to end the quarter.
Mateno’s dynamic duo closed the Tigers out in the fourth quarter. Wesselhoff and Moisant combined for 15 of the Panthers' 21 fourth-quarter points to send Herscher packing.
The wins helped lift Manteno to 18-12 (11-3) to conclude the regular season. The Tigers saw their regular season end with a 14-15 (6-7) mark.
Up Next
Both teams will be in action in the IHSA Class 2A Manteno Regional on Tuesday. The Panthers take on Peotone at 6 p.m., followed by Herscher's matchup with Momence. The two winners will face off in Wednesday's regional semifinal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!