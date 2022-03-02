WATSEKA — Prior to entering his 21st season this season as the head coach of the Milford boys basketball team David Caldwell received criticisms for mentioning to some individuals that he believed this year's squad could potentially become the best team he's ever coached, despite coaching the 1994-95 and 2014-15 squads that totaled a program best 25 wins.
Fast forward a couple of months and those doubters may have turned into believers when the Bearcats finished the regular season 22-9 overall and cruised to their first regional crown since that 2014-15 season with a 3-0 record to begin the IHSA Class 1A postseason, which allowed them to tie the school record for most wins in a season (25) and advance themselves to compete against St. Teresa in Wednesday's Watseka Sectional semifinal.
Entering the second half in a 24-24 tie with the Bulldogs, Milford was on its way to perhaps make history by securing its 26th win of the season, but an 11-4 St. Teresa run to close the third frame allowed the Bulldogs to take a 45-37 lead into the fourth, which ultimately gave them all the momentum needed to close things out with a 61-57 win at Watseka.
"When they had an open shot they made it and they didn't make mistakes," Caldwell said of the Bulldogs. "We made a few more turnovers than we normally do and some of that was their quickness...they just beat us and played better, but I can't say anything bad about my guys because we played hard."
The Bearcats' determination showed early as they opened up the first frame on an 8-0 run off a perfect 3 for 3 start from the field before taking a 13-8 lead into the second quarter.
Ending the first quarter on a 2-0 run Milford went on to quickly add another seven points to start the second before the Bulldogs got on the scoreboard, which allowed them to jump out to a 20-8 lead.
Despite not scoring for the first four and a half minutes in the second quarter St. Teresa finally found its stroke from deep when Billy Guyse hit the first of his squad's five 3-pointers made in the second, which allowed the opposing team to get within two points before Tre' Spence connected on a buzzer-beater layup off an inbound pass with 0.8 seconds left to help force a 24-24 tie at the break.
"That end of the second quarter run really hurt us, especially the in-bounds play at the buzzer," Caldwell said. "
St. Teresa's ability to end the first half on a 16-4 run helped its squad eventually take its first lead of the game to begin the second half when Shadow Sumner opened things up with a drive and score to make it 26-24. Both teams then traded buckets until both squads were knotted up at 34 all before the Bulldogs ended the frame on another big run, this time being a 11-4 run to give them a 45-38 lead heading into the final quarter.
"That was the ball game because they had good ball-handlers that weren't going to turn the ball over much," Caldwell said.
Rightfully so, Milford did its best to try and regain control by getting things as close as one possession with seven seconds left following two made free throws by Adin Portwood. However, the Bearcats couldn't force a much needed turnover following Portwood's clutch shooting at the stripe.
"We hardly ever lost a game by more than six points or seven points all season," Caldwell said. "We were in every game and so I can't be more proud of my guys."
STAT BOOK
Will Teig led the Bearcats with 18 points and five rebounds. Sawyer Laffoon and Portwood added 13 points and four rebounds each. Andrew White contributed eight points, including two made 3-pointers, to go along with a team-high two steals.
