Duane Doss | Sophomore | Beecher
A varsity newcomer this year, Doss quickly made a name for himself by leading the area in scoring after dropping 20 points per game as a sophomore. Most impressively, Doss didn’t average his 20 points a night by being a volume shooter. His ability to consistently get inside the lane, despite plenty of double teams, allowed him to shoot 48% on the year on his way to a first-team spot on the River Valley All-Conference team. The sophomore guard also led the 17-win Bobcats with five rebounds and 2.2 assists per game and his 70 steals were just outside the area’s top 10. With two more years to continue his surge, Doss plans on troubling RVC defenders for the foreseeable future.
Owen Jackson | Senior | Bishop McNamara
An All-American baseball player and all-state football player, Jackson made his first appearance as an all-area basketball player after providing both stellar play and leadership for the Irish in his senior campaign. Jackson started the season at point guard, a spot he didn’t have much experience at, but made up for that lack of experience with fast, aggressive defense that led to just under two steals per game. Offensively, Jackson shot 57% from the floor and averaged 9.4 points and 2.2 assists per game, also adding 4.4 rebounds per game from the backcourt. A Kankakee Community College baseball commit, Jackson has one more spring before wrapping up an Irish career that has included several postseason plaques.
Owen Freeman | Freshman | Bradley-Bourbonnais
Freeman immediately stepped into high school basketball as the Boilers’ starting center as a freshman, and the 6-foot-6 phenom delivered. He averaged 11.3 points per game, second on the team, and displayed a great knack for passing out of the high post, often finding a teammate that found an open teammate. His 7.6 rebounds per game were 10th in the area and his 34 blocks on the year were good for seventh in the area. But perhaps the most impressive nugget from Freeman’s freshman season was that he shot 68.2% from the field, not only tops on the Boilers this season, but in school history. As one of two underclassmen all-area players on the same frontcourt, the future is bright in Bradley-Bourbonnais.
Gabe Renchen | Senior | Bradley-Bourbonnais
A three-year starter and three-time SouthWest Suburban All-Conference honoree, Renchen just wrapped up one of the most celebrated careers in recent area history, maybe even longer. As a senior, he dropped 17.8 points per game, seventh in the area, which is also where his 69 3-pointers ranked. His 541 points this season were sixth-most in school history and his 1,243 career points are also sixth on the school’s all-time list. Renchen’s scoring stats obviously stand out, but he did more than just that, also averaging 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Those figures led to several accolades, such as the SWSC Red Division Boys Basketball Athlete of the Year award, an honorable mention spot on the Illinois Associated Press Class 4A All-State team and special mention on the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 4A All-State team. Renchen will play both basketball and baseball at Olivet Nazarene University.
Mark Robinson | Sophomore | Bradley-Bourbonnais
The other half of the Boilers’ youthful backcourt, Robinson showed glimpses of potential in limited varsity action as a freshman last year before immersing himself as the starting power forward for this year’s 16-15 Boilers squad. As an anchor in the Boilers’ lineup, Robinson continued to ooze more and more potential, averaging 11.2 points per game on a 57% effective field-goal percentage, to go along with 4.8 boards and 2.3 dimes per game. His ability to stretch the floor, and opposing defenses, helped create operating room for Freeman in the post and also presented Renchen and teammate T Sykes with the 3-point opportunities they craved. As Robinson continues to polish his game, expect more and more success from the 6-foot-4 forward.
Jacob Shoven | Junior | Central
Shoven built off a successful sophomore year and had an even better junior season, nabbing himself spots on both the all-area and Sangamon Valley All-Conference teams for the second year in a row. After battling for the area scoring title all season long, leading for a healthy amount of the season, Shoven finished the year third in the area with 19 points per game, thanks in large part to some of the deepest shooting range in the area, which was evidenced by his 64 3-pointers, 10th in the area. He also grabbed 5.4 rebounds per game from the backcourt and totaled 72 steals, just outside of the area top 10. The Comets were shocked with a buzzer-beating loss in the first round of regional play this year, but with several talented classmates back with him next year, the Comets have plenty of reason to be excited for November.
Keegan Boyle | Senior | Cissna Park
One of the primary holdovers from last year’s state finalist team, Boyle returned to serve as the Timberwolves heart and soul from the point guard position. He led the area in assists with 6.1 per game, also a single-season school record, while also averaging a respectable 8.8 points himself. Boyle also crashed the boards particularly well for a point guard with 3.8 boards per game, but arguably his best asset was his on-ball defense, as evidenced by his area-best 98 steals. Those figures led Boyle to several accolades, highlighted by first-team spots on the SVC All-Conference and All-Iroquois County teams, as well as a special mention on the IBCA Class 1A All-State team. He also set school records for charges in a game (four), charges in a career (60), steals per game (3.1), career steals (193) and his 378 career assists are second in school history.
Ian Rogers | Junior | Cissna Park
Boyles’ backcourt mate continued to improve upon his breakout sophomore season, emerging this year as one of the area’s most lethal scorers. Rogers averaged 17.4 points per game, eighth in the area, largely stemming from an area-best 106 3-pointers. That set a single-season school record, and he also set a single-game record with eight 3-pointers this season. Just a junior, Rogers has already smashed the school’s career 3-point record, as his 214 triples are about 40 more than the previous top spot. For his efforts, Rogers joined Boyle on the SVC All-Conference and All-Iroquois County teams and was also a special mention on the IBCA Class 1A All-State team. Aside from his top-notch scoring talents, Rogers also averaged 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
Jarod Garrelts | Senior | Coal City
Garrelts was a vital piece for the Coalers as they split the Illinois Central Eight Conference title and won the IHSA Class 2A Coal City Regional. The team’s most efficient shooter, Garrelts averaged 10.7 points per game, second on the team, on 61% shooting from the field and 36% from the 3-point line. Garrelts also crashed the boards to the tune of a team-high seven rebounds per game and protected the rim with 50 blocked shots, fifth in the area. Coalers coach Glenn Pacek summed up Garrelts’ importance in and out of the statbook by saying, “Objectively, percentage-wise, he was our most efficient scorer; subjectively, he sparked our team numerous times with spectacular blocked shots and dunks.” That play led Garrelts to an ICE All-Conference spot.
Austin Pullara | Senior | Coal City
One of the most prolific scorers in recent area history, Pullara had his second-straight year of finishing as one of the area’s top scorers, as his 18.9 points a game were fourth in the area. He also averaged 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, figures that gave him his second all-area and all-conference nods, while he also earned a spot as a special mention on the IBCA Class 2A All-State team. With his second all-area appearance, Pullara has now earned multiple all-area nods in football, basketball and baseball, displaying all-around athletic talents that haven’t often been seen in the area. Along with his tangible skills, Pacek noted Pullara had a nack to come through in the clutch, such as when he had eight second-half steals in a comeback win against Seneca and a perfect 6-for-6 effort from the free-throw line in the Coalers’ regional championship victory.
Chris Bexson | Junior | Gardner-South Wilmington
Another two-time all-area selection, the rest of the River Valley Conference has to be shaking their heads in disbelief that Bexson still has another year of prep hoops. In his second-straight All-RVC season, Bexson led the Panthers in points (14.6 per game), 3-pointers (59), assists (3.2 per game) and steals (2.8 per game). Those 2.8 steals per game added up to 91 total, which was fifth in the area. For the second year in a row, Bexson was able to haul in 4.5 rebounds per game, third on the team, despite playing primarily from the point guard position. Coach Alan Wills said he’s excited to see Bexson back next year, and it’s easy to see why that’s the case after the past two years.
Zach McGuirt | Sophomore | Grace Christian
Another young, promising talent in the area, McGuirt was an absolute load for the Crusaders this season, as his 19.7 points per game were second in the area. He also averaged 6.6 rebounds per game and totaled 42 steals and 19 blocks in his second season as a co-captain. With two more years in high school, McGuirt still has room to grow, both physically and as a player. He spent this season as a guard/forward swingman, allowing him to hone his skills both on the perimeter and in the lane. The Crusaders will move to the Illinois High School Association next year as members of the River Valley Conference, adding yet another returning talent to a conference full of young up-and-comers.
Jack Holohan | Senior | Herscher
One of just three area players to average a double-double this season, Holohan is just the type of player Tigers coach Ron Oloffson loves — a forward that can handle the ball, score, rebound and defend. He averaged 18 points (sixth in the area) and 10 rebounds (tied for second in the area) per game as a senior, his second season earning all-conference honors and all-area honors. Holohan’s splendid senior season also gave him a special mention spot on the IBCA Class 2A All-State team. Between soccer and basketball, Holohan has five all-area honors on his resume, embodying the Herscher tradition of excelling in multiple sports.
Ryan Tilstra | Junior | Iroquois West
One of the area’s most lethal shooters from distance, Tilstra led the Raiders in scoring with 15.8 points per game and was fourth in the area with 86 3-pointers, while also shooting a reliable 82% from the free-throw line. Tilstra played a mix of guard and forward for the Raiders and hauled in six rebounds per game on his way to an All-SVC selection. Alongside returning talents such as Jack McMillan, Cannon Leonard and plenty more, the Raiders will be an intriguing team on the rise in the SVC.
Kevin Allen | Senior | Kankakee
Not many area players played defense with the intensity Allen did, as the speedy senior guard used his quickness and tenacity to record 93 steals on the season, tied for third in the area, including a school-record nine steals during a victory against Crete-Monee this season. He served as one of the Kays’ primary ballhandlers, dishing three assists per game, and also splashed 54 3-pointers on his way to an eight points per game average. After starting his career at Bishop McNamara, Allen transferred across town after his sophomore campaign and helped the Kays win 49 games over the past two seasons and was a Southland Athletic All-Conference honorable mention.
Rashard Harris | Junior | Kankakee
One of the brightest area newcomers, Harris served as a do-it-all point forward, contributing heavily on both ends of the floor for a Kays team that reached the Sweet Sixteen. He was one of four Kays to average at least a dozen points per game, with an even 12 per game, to go along with six rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, the latter good for fifth in the area. Another in-your-face defender, Harris recorded 58 steals on the season, often setting up relatively easy fast breaks for himself and his teammates. At 6-foot-4 with a football player frame, Harris has another year to barrel past defenders in the Southland, where he was a second-team all-conference pick.
Deylon Johnson | Senior | Kankakee
After earning all-area honors as a junior at Bradley-Bourbonnais last season, Johnson came back to the school he spent his first two-plus years at and was sensational at shooting guard for the Kays, averaging 12 points, four rebounds and three steals per game for the 27-4 Kays. At 6-foot-3 with an even longer wingspan, Johnson was able to fill passing lanes and impact passes even when he wasn’t stealing them, while his freak athletic ability led to several acrobatic james that brought the Kays faithful to their feet. His ability to contribute efficiently at both ends of the floor garnered him third-team All-Southland honors.
Lavell McIntosh | Senior | Kankakee
McIntosh’s relentlessness and physicality on both ends of the floor helped make him the Daily Journal Player of the Year and also led the Kays to their most wins in school history (27). A steady force, McIntosh tied for the team lead with 13 points per game and outright led the team with seven rebounds per game. He also swatted 22 shots, second on the team behind Willie Strickland. An undersized forward at 6-foot-3, McIntosh was often matched up with players several inches taller, but an intense work ethic and unreal leaping ability more than made up for his height deficiencies and gave him his second all-conference selection. Known as well for his impact as a leader and face of the program, McIntosh leaves Kankakee with 70 career wins and a pair of trips to the Sweet Sixteen.
AJ Storr | Junior | Kankakee
Not many players made the year-to-year leap that Storr did from his sophomore season to his junior year. As his jump shot improved, Storr went on to tie McIntosh for the team lead with 13 points per game and used his 6-foot-4 frame to nab 4.2 rebounds per game. He buried 37 3-pointers on the year on a tick under 40% shooting and shot 50% from the floor. The younger brother of girls basketball Player of the Year Amber Storr, AJ’s terrific season earned him not only third-team All-Southland honors, but also the interest from a bevy of colleges. He and Harris will both be back for a 2020-21 season that the Kays hope to be just as fulfilling as this year’s historic run.
Trevor Moisant | Senior | Manteno
When Moisant was on the floor, the Panthers were simply better, as they outscored opponents by more than 200 points while Moisant was running the point. The two-time all-area and all-conference selection out of the Illinois Central Eight was one of the area’s best playmakers, as his 4.7 assists were seventh in the area. But Moisant had plenty of scoring power as well, averaging 13.9 points per game. He also averaged 4.1 rebounds and a pair of steals per game and was named a special mention on the IBCA Class 2A All-State team after a senior season in which he helped lead the Panthers to a share of the ICE title.
Robbie Wesselhoff | Senior | Manteno
Wesselhoff joined Moisant to form one of the most lethal backcourt combinations the past two years. He led the Panthers in scoring with 14.3 points per game and was historic beyond the arc, tying for second in the area with 100 3-pointers. Nine of those came in a game against Coal City, a school record, while his 150 career triples are tied for the most in school history. Wesselhoff was more than just a scorer though, as he also averaged three rebounds, three assists and a steal per game. That play led Wesselhoff to not only all-area honors, but All-ICE honors and a spot alongside Moisant as a special mention on the IBCA Class 2A All-State team.
Trey Totheroh | Junior | Milford
One of the area’s biggest guards at 6-foot-3, Totheroh used his height to see over defenders and broke the school’s assist record, recording 169 of them this year alone. That averaged out to 5.3 assists per game, fourth in the area, while that lengthy frame allowed him to haul in 6.7 rebounds per game. He hit 34 3-pointers at a 36% clip, which tied Nick Allen for the team lead in 3-point percentage, and averaged 10.3 points per game, second to Tanner Sobkoviak. Totheroh, a Vermilion Valley All-Conference selection, has one of the area’s most unique skill sets, and he has one more season to sharpen those tools even more.
Gage Stamm | Senior | Reed-Custer
Stamm was voted by his teammates as the Comets’ Most Valuable Player, and it’s easy to see why. He was the team’s leading scorer at an even 13 points per game and also dished out a team-leading 2.8 assists per game as a forward. Stamm also crashed the boards to a tune of 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game, numbers that gave him All-ICE honors, his first all-conference recognition. In three years with the Comets, Stamm was a two-year starter, leading the team in scoring each of his two years in the starting five, making plenty of plays even against stingy double teams.
Connor Cotton | Senior | St. Anne
One of the most explosive athletes in the area, Cotton was able to make a myriad of plays in a myriad of ways for the River Valley Conference champions this season. He averaged 10.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2 assists for the Cardinals, and really excelled on the defensive end of the floor, where he blocked 33 shots, eighth in the area, and also recorded 64 steals. Those figures led Cotton to be a no-brainer on the RVC All-Conference team. It wasn’t just the stats that gave the springy senior his accolades — it seemed Cotton was always ascending his play when it mattered most, with his high-energy playmaking sparking several St. Anne runs.
Brooks Schoon | Senior | St. Anne
Schoon has been one of the area’s most unique talents for the past couple seasons, and his prep career culminated in a unanimous selection as the RVC Player of the Year. As a point forward and the head of the Cardinals vaunted trap defense, Schoon was sixth in the area with five assists per game, seventh in the area with 79 steals and 10th in the area with 27 blocks. He was also the Cardinals’ leading scorer with 13.8 points per game on 36% shooting from deep and 75% shooting from the free-throw line. Whether it was the Kankakee Holiday Tournament, where he was named MVP of the blue division, or throughout the course of the season, Schoon’s stellar play also earned him a spot as a special mention on the IBCA Class 1A All-State team.
Brian Curling | Senior | Tri-Point
Whenever the Chargers put points on the board this winter, Curling usually had something to do with it. He led the team in a bevy of offensive categories, including scoring (17.2 points per game), which was 10th in the area, and assists (4.3 per game), which was ninth in the area. He formed one of the area’s most formidable scoring duos along with sophomore Connor Cardenas to earn himself first-team All-RVC honors. The Chargers were the area’s sixth-highest scoring team with 59 points per game, with Curling’s loaded offensive skillset leading to that total.
Ben Green | Junior | Trinity
The latest in a line of talented brothers, Green ran the point for a historic Eagles team that celebrated a 33-4 season, with all five starters scoring at least 300 points. The primary reason for the distribution of wealth was Green, whose 5.6 assists per game were third in the area. His assist-to-turnover ratio was a mind-boggling 3.5-1 and he also scored 10 points per game himself, despite how often he was feeding his teammates. There wasn’t a tournament Green played in that he wasn’t an all-tournament team choice, and he was also a first-team selection on both the Illinois Christian All-Conference and Illinois State Christian Schools All-State teams.
Max McCleary | Senior | Trinity
Perhaps the best center in the area this season, McCleary was often a man among boys this season. The second of three area players to average a double-double, McCleary’s 18.8 points per game were fifth in the area and his 10 boards per game were tied for second. The Eagles’ rim protector also used his 6-foot-5 body to swat away 32 shots, the ninth-most blocks in the area. Over the past two seasons, the Eagles went 63-9 and McCleary was a large reason why, as he accumulated 1,180 of his 1,393 career points in that time. Like Green, McCleary was all over every all-tournament team he was eligible for, and was also present on both the Illinois Christian All-Conference and Illinois State Christian Schools All-State teams as a first-teamer.
Ben Kreitz | Junior | Wilmington
Kreitz built upon a solid sophomore season and really made his presence felt during a junior campaign in which he averaged 15 points per game and an area-best 11 rebounds per game, while only Reed-Custer’s Jacob Heisner had more than Kreitz’s 60 blocked shots. A 55% shooter from the field, Kreitz often stretched defenses with his ability to connect from range from the center position, and that soft shooting touch also translated to an elite 85% from the free-throw line. The Wildcats made huge strides under first-year coach Bill Karavites, and Kreitz will be back next year for a senior campaign that looks to be just as promising, if not more.
Trey Shaw | Junior | Wilmington
Shaw did a little bit of everything for the Wildcats this season, which allowed him to join Kreitz as the Wildcats’ second all-conference selection. The quick, hard-nosed guard averaged 13 points and six rebounds per game, both second on the team, while his six assists per game and two steals per game both led the team, the former of the two second in the area. Shaw’s offensive stroke only got better as the season went on, especially from the 3-point line, where he drilled 60 triples. As impressive as Shaw appeared on paper this season, he excelled most as a leader, with Karavites calling him the best leader he has seen in his two-plus decades as a basketball coach.
Special Mention: Andrew Arseneau, Bishop McNamara; Jaxson Provost, Bishop McNamara; Jason Hartsfield, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Kyle Peters, Central; Penn Stoller, Cissna Park; Jack Bunton, Coal CIty; Brandon Ceylor, Dwight; Connor Steichen, Gardner-South Wilmington; Ryan Dulin, Grant Park; Clayton McKinstry, Grant Park; Jack McMillan, Iroquois West; Darien Bechard, Manteno; Nick Allen, Milford; Jasper Jones, Momence; Mason Kibelkis, Peotone; Nick Scroppo, Peotone; Cortez Baines, St. Anne; Connor Cardenas, Tri-Point; Ethyn Graham, Tri-Point; Connor Curry, Watseka.
Honorable Mention: Ryan LeBlanc, Beecher; Nolan Czako, Bishop McNamara; T Sykes, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Jay Lemenager, Central; Malaki Verkler, Cissna Park; Kyle Burch, Coal City; Payton Hutchings, Coal City; Andy Onnen, Donovan; Lane Thompson, Dwight; Nate Wise, Gardner-South Wilmington; MJ Lonergan Jr., Grace Christian; Andrew Fulk, Grant Park; Troy Reynolds, Grant Park; Logan Lunsford, Herscher; Tanner Sobkoviak, Milford; Jared Espino, Momence; Jacob Heisner, Reed-Custer; Jackson Wade, Trinity; Tyson Meents, Wilmington; Drew Wittenborn, Watseka.
