HERSCHER — For roughly 30 of the 32 minutes of Wednesday's IHSA Class 2A Herscher Sectional semifinal against Prairie Central, the Bishop McNamara boys basketball team went punch-for-punch with the top-ranked team in the IHSA Class 2A AP Poll.

But in the span of those two or so minutes, a minute stretch in the first quarter and a slightly longer stretch to end the third and start the fourth, proved to put the Fightin' Irish in a hole they just couldn't climb back out of, bowing out in the round of 32 with a 72-64 loss to the Hawks.

"I think our immaturity showed a little bit in the first 16 minutes," Irish coach Adrian Provost said. "We just had some of the kids who didn’t quite adjust to the environment quick enough and it hurt us a bit, but I’m proud of them.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

