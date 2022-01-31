KANKAKEE — For almost a quarter of Monday's boys basketball game at Bishop McNamara, Peotone head coach Ron Oloffson thought his squad might have a chance at cooling off the red hot Fightin' Irish, and the proof was in the pudding when the Blue Devils found themselves behind just 12-11 six minutes into the game.
But with the snap of a finger, the Irish showed why they've been one of the hottest Class 2A teams south of Interstate 80 as of late, using a 17-0 run between the end of the first and start of the second quarters to gain separation before outscoring the Blue Devils 37-16 in the second half to earn a 71-39 victory.
"I thought we had them in a little trouble there but they play hard, defend hard and rebound the ball," Oloffson said of his opposition Monday. "They have complete players that are really good and they wore us down."
The Irish improved to 20-5 with the win, their 11th in their past 12 games. While they made their move with the large run in the first half, it was the smart, efficient performance McNamara coach Adrian Provost saw in the second half that impressed him most.
"I thought we played really well the second half," Provost said. "Our starters played the third quarter and first minute of the fourth and that nine minutes was a really good stretch ... this was our 25th game and that nine-minute stretch was as good as we've played in those 25 games."
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils saw their record drop to 10-12 on the year as they continue to battle without their leader, star guard Mason Kibelkis.
Oloffson said he's been pleased with the progress other players have made in Kibelkis' absence, most notably junior Miles Heflin, and that the team is hoping to continue improving as Kibelkis nears a hopeful return.
"Miles Heflin is our go-to player right now, he just gets worn down," Oloffson said. "[McNamara] played well tonight and they’re a good team.
"We’ll learn from this and we just want to keep getting better while Mason’s gone," he added. "That’s our goal and it maybe didn’t look like it tonight, but we’ll learn from this."
Monday's matchup at McNamara also boasted one of the most successful battles of coaching minds in recent area history. Oloffson, an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame member, joined the Blue Devils prior to this season after amassing more than 500 wins between Byron and Herscher, while his top assistant is local legend and former Kankakee and Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Alex Renchen.
The pair were matched up against Provost, the most recent current area head coach to reach the IHSA State Finals (2017), and his assistant, IBCA Hall-of-Famer Jerry Krieg.
"Between Ron, Alex and Jerry that’s 100 years of coaching and a lot of wins," Provost said. "I’m the dumbest guy on the bench; in terms of knowledge and experience I had the least out of the four guys on the benches.
"I'm lucky to have Jerry with me and for Peotone, what two better guys are you gonna get than those two?"
STAT BOOK
Nolan Czako's 20 points for McNamara led all scorers. Jaxson Provost scored 15 points and Colton Provost and Frank Fouts each added 13 points. Alan Smith had six points.
Carson McGrath led Peotone with 15 points. Heflin scored 14 points as the only two Blue Devils who scored more than one field goal.
UP NEXT
McNamara stays in nonconference action Tuesday with a 7 p.m. road game at Grant Park. The Blue Devils return home, and to Illinois Central Eight Conference play, with a 7 p.m. Tuesday tip-off against Reed-Custer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.