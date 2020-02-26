COAL CITY — For a brief moment, no more than two seconds, Bishop McNamara's boys basketball team thought it was about to close out a come from behind, upset victory over Pontiac.
But then a late whistle came, with three made Pontiac free-throws and an Irish turnover to follow, all in the last six seconds of what turned about to be a 64-63 Pontiac win in the semifinal round of the IHSA Class 2A Coal City Regional, ending the Irish's season with a 9-20 record.
The Irish didn't hold a lead at any point in the game until the final two minutes of the game, as the game's four ties and five lead changes all came in the fourth quarter. The fourth of those lead changes came in the final minute, when Irish freshman Jaxson Provost his his eighth 3-pointer of the game to put the Irish ahead 63-61.
Provost again! His 8th 3 makes it 63-61 Irish. pic.twitter.com/5vlChftyIg— Mason Schweizer (@MSchweizerTDJS) February 27, 2020
The score remained that way after an empty-handed Pontiac possession and two missed Irish free-throws with 16 seconds on the clock. Out of a timeout with 11 seconds left, Pontiac inbounded the ball from half-court into the hands of forward Ryan Weir, who was immediately pressured by Provost, Owen Jackson and Matthew Arseneau.
On Weir's turn and drive, Provost appeared to snatch a steal with 10 seconds on the clock and began dribbling the other way. On his second dribble down the court, a late whistle was blown with 8.6 seconds left, with Arseneau being called for a foul that interrupted the celebratory eruption from the Irish bench and crowd.
Was asked for clearer video of the Irish foul call with 8 seconds left since the live stream wasn't very clear. Here's a clearer shot. pic.twitter.com/OGmUG3xi2d— Mason Schweizer (@MSchweizerTDJS) February 27, 2020
"We were blitzing the post, which we did that possession, my point guard has the basketball, took two dribbles and the whistle blew," Irish coach Adrian Provost said. "It is what it is."
Weir missed the first-free throw before sinking the second. The ensuing Irish inbounds pass was picked off by the Indian's Carter Dawson just beyond the opposite 3-point line. Dawson flung a deep pass to Max Gschwendtner, whose shot was blocked by Hiller.
But Logan Barnett was there for the rebound for the Indians and was fouled on his putback attempt. After sinking both free-throws to put Pontiac ahead by the eventual final score, the Irish had their next inbounds pass picked off as well to end the game.
Adrian Provost said that after the Irish got lucky with Weir missing his first free-throw for the Irish to keep their lead initially, giving the Indians the ball right back with a chance to win showed that they had nobody to blame but themselves in his eyes.
"We got beat by us," he said.
The Irish struggled containing Carter Dawson and Ryan Weir inside from the onset of the game both in the scoring column and the rebounds, as the Irish were outrebounded 19-9 in the first quarter and fell behind by double-digits early in the second quarter as Dawson had 13 points in the first half and Weir had 11, with eight of their 24 total points coming from the free-throw line.
The Irish were able to make some adjustments to the way they attacked the Indians' towering duo in the second half, forcing five turnovers within the first three minutes of the third quarter and holding the pair to 12 total points in the second half. With Matthew and Andrew Arseneau, with sophomore Nolan Cazko sprinkled in to primarily handle the post defense, Jaxkson Provost, Hiller and Owen Jackson began collapsing down more efficiently, turning what were fouls in the first half to clean steals in the second.
"If their man didn't have the ball, they were in the paint ready to double team," Adrian Provost said of his perimeter players. "We weren't gonna hide it, we were gonna make the (open) kids beat us."
Offensively, the Irish were carried by Jaxson Provost, who was an insanely efficient 8-for-10 from the 3-point line and scored a game-high 29 points to celebrate his 15th birthday.
Adrian Provost was somewhat surprised to see his point guard, and son, find success from deep roughly a month removed from breaking his hand.
"I'm not kidding, he went five games or something like that without hitting a 3," Adrian Provost said. "The past two weeks, he's been staying after practice, getting an extra 300-500 shots up and it's shown."
Wednesday's loss was a bitter pill to swallow. But for a team with only two seniors (Jackson and Hiller) that entered regional play with an 11-seed in the subsectional, seeing his young team knock off five-seed Seneca and take three-seed Pontiac to the buzzer gives Adrian Provost plenty to look forward to.
"We said we can lose to anybody and we can beat anybody in this regional," Adrian Provost said. "Our freshman point guard and our sophomore guard (Czako) have improved, we're excited for our sophomores and we have Matthew and Andrew Arseneau back.
"We're excited for the future, we just can't feel it now."
Stat Book
Jaxson Provost added three rebounds, two assists and a steal to his 29-point explosion. Czako had 11 points, two rebounds, three assists and a steal. Matthew Arseneau had eight points, three rebounds, six assists and two steals. Andrew Arseneau and Owen Jackson each had seven points and three steals, with Jackson adding nine rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!