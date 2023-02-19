KANKAKEE — Entering the 2022-23 season, the Bishop McNamara boys basketball team made it their top priority to earn the program's first regional plaque since their IHSA Class 2A third-place season in 2016-17.

But entering the postseason, the third-seed Fightin' Irish knew they had their work cut out for them in their Class 2A Seneca Regional quarterfinal against an under-seeded and hard-nosed (11)Wilmington when the Wildcats strolled into McNamara on Saturday.

The Wildcats put up quite a fight thanks to a myriad of tough defensive looks, but as Irish senior Isaiah Davis caught fire in the second half, the Irish were able to fend off Wilmington for a 64-54 victory to advance to the regional semifinals.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

