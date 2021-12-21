WATSEKA — It didn't matter if it was a contested 3-pointer or a wide-open layup, Bishop McNamara could not pry the lid off of the basket during the first half of Tuesday's Watseka Holiday Tournament championship against Milford.
But once they finally got their shots to fall, the Fightin' Irish kept on going until they were crowned the tournament champions.
Sparked by a 15-2 run that started just before halftime and lasted well into the third quarter, the Irish topped the Bearcats 50-40 to earn first place in the 19th installment of the tournament after trailing 20-14 at halftime.
"We weren’t moving the ball well against their zone, we were very stagnant and ball-stopping," McNamara coach Adrian Provost said. "We made some minor adjustments at halftime, like [dribbling] the ball more and the ball started going in."
As the Irish started to methodically figure out the Bearcats' tricky zone defense as the game went on, they also got a huge second-half spark from their own defense, when they began to employ their 1-2-2 halfcourt trap that forced 13 Bearcat turnovers in the second half.
"We let them control the tempo in the first half and we just can't let a good team like [Milford] do that," Provost said. "Even if we didn't get the turnovers, it's just about changing the pace."
As they upped the tempo, the Bearcats became noticeably uncomfortable, something head coach Dave Caldwell also observed, as three of their losses this season have come after blowing leads in the second half against teams that run a halfcourt trap.
"They work hard; we’ve lost three games because we don’t play well against the trap, so we have to get better against the trap," Caldwell said. "We’ve had leads in all three of those games and lost them, just have to get better.
"We didn’t shoot very well and that’s usually one of the things we do very well," he added. "[McNamara's] defense does make you rush your shots though; they’re very quick and all over you."
Whether it was in transition or cutting to the basket from the weak side baseline, Irish senior Nolan Czako wound up leading the Irish with 18 points, 14 of them in the second half. He said that the team's chemistry and athleticism are what prevailed in the second half.
"We’ve been playing together for 2-3 years, and the thing I like most about this team the most is we’re all athletic and can shoot," Czako said. "Alan [Smith] is our center and the most athletic big in the county.
"We’re all friends, on and off the court, practices are always fun, so we get in, get our work done and enjoy ourselves."
Smith, the Irish's center, didn't find the scoring column until a lone fourth-quarter bucket, but he had two fourth-quarter steals and a pair of blocks, one in the middle of the two possessions he recorded his steals.
At just 6-foot-1, Smith gives up plenty of height on a nightly basis, as he did Tuesday while matched up with Milford's 6-foot-6 center Will Teig, but for Provost, Smith and Czako give the Irish a lethal frontcourt combination.
"Nolan's pace of play has gotten much better over these past four games," Provost said of Czako's play in the tournament. "And Alan just affects so many things on the basketball court that you don't always see in the stat sheet."
STAT BOOK
Czako added three rebounds, three assists and four steals to his game-high 18 points. Jaxson Provost had 12 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals. Frank Fouts had nine points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Adin Portwood led the Bearcats with 16 points, five rebounds and three steals. Sawyer Lafoon had six points, four assists and two rebounds. Teig added five points, six rebounds, a steal and a block.
UP NEXT
McNamara (8-2) will head to Bloomington-Normal Monday for the State Farm Holiday Classic. Milford (7-5) will head to Bismarck-Henning the same day for its holiday tournament.
Iroquois West takes third
In a battle of tremendous defenses, Iroquois West bested its Vermillion Valley Conference rivals, and tournament hosts, Watseka, by a 32-26 final.
The Raiders led just 7-6 after a quarter and 15-14 at halftime, with Watseka pulling ahead briefly in the third to take a 26-24 lead. But in a game that Raiders coach Zach Monk knew was going to be about defense and adjustments, one player in particular caught Monk's eye in their victory.
"We knew Watseka would come in and make a lot of adjustments that they make defensively, so last night in practice put counters in," Monk said. "And I thought Aiden Tilstra especially did a nice job of working on what we put in yesterday."
All eight of Tilstra's points came in the second half, as junior big man Cannon Leonard began seeing even more of the attention of Watseka. Leonard still led the Raiders with 12 points, with Tilstra's eight points and Lucas Frank's seven points rounding out Iroquois West's leading scorers.
Braiden Walwer had 10 points to lead Watseka. Jobey Grant scored eight points and Hunter Meyer scored seven points.
Peotone finishes fifth
Peotone topped Hoopeston 51-41 in the tournament's fifth-place game. Mason Kibelkis scored a game-high 23 points to lead Peotone. Miles Heflin scored nine points and Carson McGrath scored eight points.
