HERSCHER — Thanks to an unlucky injury bug that ravaged Bishop McNamara's backcourt earlier this season, the Fightin' Irish entered Saturday's nightcap of the Herscher Shootout against the host Tigers with just five games with their entire roster available.

And in the sixth game at full strength Saturday night, the Irish looked plenty comfortable on both ends of the floor together, building a 33-8 lead by halftime before cruising in the second half to a 60-27 victory, the fifth-straight win for the Irish.

McNamara improved to 19-5 on the year. Herscher is now 4-20.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

