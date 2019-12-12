KANKAKEE — Trinity extended its season-opening win streak into double digits Thursday with a convincing 68-55 win at home against Beecher on the strength of a 31-point outing from senior Max McCleary.
McCleary’s size was the Eagles’ most deadly weapon in the victory, as his 6-foot-4 frame was more than the undersized Bobcats could account for in the paint. In addition to his production in the paint and from mid-range, McCleary was outstanding from the free-throw line, shooting 12 for 14 from the stripe.
“He’s a tough guy to guard. He’s pushing 6-foot-5 and weighs 240 to 245 [pounds] and can get off the floor,” Trinity head coach Mike Lawrence said of his senior forward. “We had a 45 minute walkthrough yesterday in practice, and we spent 20 of them shooting free throws.
“In a previous game, we hammered a team, but we were 3 for 12 [from the line]. I told the guys that that can’t be our Achilles’ heel, we have to be better. Tonight, we were better.”
The Eagles shot 21 for 29 as a team from the stripe, which made a huge difference in their 13-point win in which the pesky Bobcats made multiple pushes and pulled within six on two occasions in the fourth quarter.
The premier performer for Beecher was sophomore guard Duane Doss. While Doss did nothing to alleviate the Bobcats’ size disadvantage, the diminutive guard made life a bit easier in every other aspect in spite of the loss.
He was the only ‘Cats player who was reliably able to generate his own offense, as he used his quickness to slash past the much larger defenders and crash to the rim with aggressive abandon. He wrapped up his evening with a team-high 21 points in the loss, and the threat he posed was the only thing allowing his teammates to get open around the perimeter, which was where the remainder of Beecher’s offense came from as no Bobcats player other than Doss had any chance whatsoever in the paint.
Guards Ben Green and Cameron Larson supplemented McCleary’s attack from the perimeter and finished with 14 and 10 points, respectively, in the Eagles victory.
The win was a big one for Trinity as a program. Beecher is possibly the highest-profile school the Eagles ever have beaten, and taking down an IHSA Class 2A opponent lends their program some legitimacy.
“We appreciate [Beecher coach] Tyler [Shireman] giving us the chance,” Lawrence said of his program’s recent relationship with Beecher. “He called us a year ago; we got to play them, and we got beat [in Beecher]. We’re going to play in their shootout in February. We’re grateful to have the opportunity.
“We executed well tonight, and we played fast without being in a hurry,” he added. “I had this one circled as a game that was super important for our program. We’re going to take it, and we’re going to be happy with it. We’re just very pleased with how things went tonight.”
The Eagles improved to 10-0 on the season with the victory, and Beecher’s record evened out to 4-4 in the loss.
Up Next
The Bobcats have another nonconference matchup when they host Herscher at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Eagles will take on Parkview Christian at home at 7 p.m. Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!