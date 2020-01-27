GRANT PARK — Trinity senior forward Max McCleary has spent the better portion of this season as one of the area's most effective post players, averaging a hair under 18 points per game ahead of Monday night's road game in Grant Park.
McCleary shined once again Monday, scoring a game-high 24 points as the Eagles used the stellar post play of McCleary and Jackson Wade, who notched a double-double before the halftime horn, to top the Dragons 69-47.
The Eagles continued their season-long dominant streak by improving to 22-1 on the season, while the Dragons dropped to 9-10.
For the Eagles, one of two area schools (Grace Christian) that are not a part of the Illinois High School Association, Monday's win against a Grant Park program fresh off of its first regional title in school history last season was a big game that is just the beginning of a difficult schedule.
"We knew this was a big game," Eagles coach Mike Lawrence said. "Down the line, we also have Momence and they're another .500 team and coach (Kevin) Ecker does a great job coaching them.
"We just want to get better at the little things that we do."
It was Wade who was doing all the little things right in the early going. After the Eagles started the game on a 7-0 run, a 7-2 Dragons run made it a 9-7 affair before Wade took over.
By the time the halftime buzzer sounded, he had already racked up 10 points and 11 rebounds and helped the Eagles soar to a 29-16 lead.
Wade said he had some early jitters on the road but quickly settled in by the aid of his coach and teammates.
"I was really nervous but my teammates kind of told me to calm down just play," Wade said. "I just bought into what coach was saying earlier, to play lower and run down (the court) and my teammates gave me some really good passes."
Wade's influence was also felt defensively in the Eagles' 2-3 matchup zone, where he and McCleary each had a pair of blocks.
Dragons coach Bryce LaMore said that his team's offense was essentially rendered ineffective on whichever side of the court Wade patrolled in the bottom of the zone, which was evidenced by the Dragons' 18-for-58 (31 percent) shooting night.
“It was hard on that side of the court with Wade, he was just jumping and blocking everything," LaMore said. "We struggled shooting, which usually isn’t the case at home.”
McCleary had a dozen points by halftime on 4-of-9 shooting and a 4-for-4 effort from the free-throw line, but he said it took him a while to get comfortable.
That moment of comfort came early in the fourth quarter on an and-one bucket that kept the Eagles' lead in double-digits after a brief Grant Park run, a lead they built up to the final 22-point result, in large part from McCleary's eight-point outburst in the fourth.
"I don't know about [my teammates], but it definitely helped me focus back in, settle down a bit and just trust my teammates and my abilities," McCleary said.
One reason the Dragons were able to hover within reasonable striking distance with a deficit around the 10-point mark was junior point guard Ryan Dulin, who sunk five 3-pointers, something LaMore said he hopes to see more of as the season goes on.
"Ryan's one of my more trusted guys and I can give him that green light," LaMore said. "He's a little hesitant and likes to drive and then find guys outside, but we're asking him and needing him to take those open shots."
The Eagles also got stellar play from their point guard, Ben Green, who just recently returned from a brief injury absence. Wade said having Green back on both sides of the floor has boosted the team.
"He's a good defender up top, he's gonna steal the ball and get a good outlet," Wade said. "And he's a great ball handler. He can drive and kick to you anytime you want when you're in the post.
"It's just easier and the team is more comfortable playing with him."
Stat Book
McCleary added eight rebounds to his 24 points and two blocks. Wade finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds, a steal and two blocks. Green had eight points, seven rebounds, 11 assists and a steal.
Clayton McKinstry led the Dragons with 16 points, six rebounds, four assists and a steal. Dulin had 15 points, a rebound, an assist and a steal.
Up Next
The Dragons will turn around and travel to Tri-Point at 6:45 p.m. today. The Eagles are back in action Thursday when they travel to Lisle to take on Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family at 7 p.m.
