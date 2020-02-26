Manteno— Some teams just tend to have other team's number when it comes to sports. That was evident yet again the IHSA Class 2A Manteno Regional Semifinal game between Manteno and Herscher.
The Panthers showed the Tigers for the fourth time this season, and second time in the past week, why they were crowned Illinois Central Eight Conference co-champions.
Manteno put on a show in front of its home crowd by dismantling Herscher’s offense on its way to a convincing 47-28 victory. The dominant win over one of Manteno’s biggest rivals helped secure the Panthers a spot into the regional championship game Friday night.
“This was one of our goals at the beginning of the season, and we had a good gameplan here tonight and executed it perfectly,” Manteno head coach Zack Myers said of the Panthers' trip to the regional championship. “And we had some big kids step up in some big-time moments.”
Nobody shined brighter on the big stage than Panther’s senior AJ Gilliam. It seemed every time Manteno needed a score, Gilliam was able to come through while leading scorers Robbie Wesselhoff and Trevor Moisant were the main focus of Herscher's defense.
“AJ knocked down a couple 3's when Herscher was trying to keep the ball out of Robbie and Trevor's hands,” Myers said. “And AJ stepped up great with some huge shots.”
Gilliam finished the night as the Panthers leading scorer. He hit four big 3-pointers on 66 percent shooting which helped him finish the game with a game-high 14 points.
“It felt great to step up for the team,” Gilliam said. “I have been waiting for a game like this where Robbie and Trevor are not really available. Coach always says he wants us to fill the roles when those two can’t get going and tonight was my night.”
Manteno continued to have other guys step up. After Darien Bechard did so in Tuesday's quarterfinal against Peotone, it was Gilliam's turn Wednesday.
The senior guard made the Tigers pay for their gameplan that was so heavy on stopping Moisant and Wesselhoff. The extra attention on the Panthers' top scorers did work in that regard, as the duo was held to a combined 13 points.
“Defensively, we wanted to make the other guys shoot it,” Herscher head coach Ron Oloffson said. “And Gilliam had some big shots for them…it all boils down to offense and we just did not score enough points.
"You've got to score more than 28 points to win, otherwise your defense has to be perfect and it wasn’t perfect.”
A huge part of the Tigers' struggles offensively came in the second half when Manteno upped its defense. Herscher struggled to put the ball in the basket, which resulted in them totaling just seven points for the entire second half.
“We talked about our defense at half and that we needed to come out and kind of have a great third quarter and get them down,” Myers said. “We played them a couple weeks ago on Friday here and that was our mindset. We had to just get them down and we felt like they couldn’t chase points.”
The Panthers' defense helped build themselves a 10-point lead going into the final quarter. Manteno entered the fourth quarter up 36-26 before going on a 5-0 run for the first three and a half minutes.
From there, Manteno seemed to get Herscher’s team down mentally which is exactly what coach Myers hoped for. Herscher’s only score in the fourth quarter came with 4:37 seconds left by Jack Holohan. He managed to score in the paint before Manteno went on another 6-0 run to seal its home win.
Stat Book
While Gilliam's 14 points led the Panthers offensively, Carson Monk was the glass leader with seven rebounds.
Herscher’s Jack Holohan finished his high school career with 13 points and five rebounds, both of which led the team in its loss.
Up Next
Manteno gets a chance to bring home the Class 2A Regional Championship in front of its home crowd on Friday. The Panthers will square off against Joliet Catholic at 7 p.m.
