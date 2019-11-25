MANTENO — Basketball season is fully underway as the boys’ regular season kicked off at the Manteno half of the annual Thanksgiving Tip-off jointly hosted by Manteno and Coal City.
In the opening contest of the 2019-20 season, Peotone hung around admirably with Immaculate Conception in head coach Mike Curta’s first game at the helm. Unfortunately, the Blue Devils ran out of gas in the third quarter and took a 64-52 loss.
Though the Devils held a 13-12 lead at the end of the first quarter and trailed 32-27 at halftime, a one-sided third quarter was the deciding blow in IC Catholic’s favor.
The Knights outscored Peotone by a 19-11 margin in the third frame. Though the Devils fought back in the fourth, it wasn’t enough to salvage their opener.
“I wasn’t that displeased at all. I kind of knew it might be a little rocky and could get a little ugly, but I told the kids it probably wasn’t going to be the most beautiful thing but to just keep playing,” Curta said. “The game kind of came down to the end of the third quarter. In the last 40 seconds of the third quarter, they got us for seven or eight points, and it went from a five-point game to 13.
“But we got it down to single-digits in the end, which was our goal, and I thought our kids did what they needed to do,” he added. “For a lot of our kids, this was their first varsity game. I’m not unhappy at all.”
The main silver lining for Peotone was an excellent, 20-point performance from senior guard Nick Scroppo in the loss. He scored nine buckets, two of which were 3-pointers on the way to his game-high totals.
Manteno 65, Beecher 41
The first half of the opening night’s second contest was pretty firmly in Beecher’s favor during the entire first half, but things went downhill in a hurry for the Bobcats after halftime.
Beecher erected its early advantage on the strength of an outstanding shooting performance from junior Ryan LeBlanc, who knocked down five 3-pointers in the first half alone and scored 18 of his game-high 21 points before halftime. Everything LeBlanc touched turned to gold, and Manteno couldn’t buy a friendly bounce.
The Panthers’ top scoring threat, senior guard Trevor Moisant, only made one 3-pointer and scored 12 points in the victory, but it wasn’t for lack of trying. It just wasn’t his night from the field.
“We just turned up the defensive pressure. We talked about it at halftime and made some personnel adjustments, and I just felt like we were a little rusty in the first half and we needed to wake up a little bit,” said Panthers coach Zack Myers. “I felt like the team we saw in the second half is the team that we are. Some key defensive adjustments helped us out and made a big difference.”
Things didn’t really get going for Manteno in earnest until they started to press their size advantage and force the undersized Bobcats to attempt to guard them in post. Once the Panthers moved away from the trigger happy style they attempted in the first half, things started turning in their favor offensively in a hurry.
No player was more instrumental in Manteno’s dominant takeover of the second half than senior big man Darien Bechard, whose size in the post turned into a matchup nightmare for Beecher down the stretch.
“He was making his presence known, and we finally figured out how to get him the ball in the second half. I think that’s the Darien that we’re going to see,” Myers said. “Coming back, he played half a season last year and wasn’t really gelling well with everything while still trying to get back into shape and stuff. Now that we’re going to have him for a full season, I think we’re really going to see what he can do. He’s a ton inside.”
Bechard finished up with a team-high 15 points for Manteno in the victory — 12 of which came during the Panthers’ impressive second half.
“We definitely have the mindset that we really want to shoot the ball, and I’ve got some kids [who] really want to go,” Myers added. “But once they realized that the shots just weren’t falling, they made the adjustment, and I thought they did a good job of getting to the basket.”
Up next
The Panthers will take on Immaculate Conception tonight in Manteno for the second night of the Thanksgiving Tip-off.
Beecher will take on Peotone tonight.
