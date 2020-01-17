Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly in the morning. Winds increasing in the afternoon. Morning high of 40F with temps falling to near 20. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and windy. Low 6F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.