MANTENO — This year’s shortened boys basketball season has been like no other with no state playoffs to look toward. That meant Manteno, similar to every other team in the state, knew it would have to leave it all on the court Friday — its last game of the season.
“We talked about at the varsity level, you never really have a final game; it usually just ends without you ever knowing it,” said Manteno head coach Zack Myers. “So, it was a different kind of night knowing this was it, and I think that kind of motivated us to play a little harder.”
That harder play from the Panthers was especially apparent defensively, as they held the Lions scoreless for the first three-plus minutes of Friday’s contest. The Panthers forced 16 turnovers during the contest, including seven in the final six minutes, to help them hold off an incredible comeback attempt by the Lions to end the season with a 52-49 win at home.
“The last two minutes were complete chaos,” Myers said. “Lisle hit some shots at the end that really had me worried ... but I think our ability to handle the ball late really helped us out.”
Down 41-34 with 1:44 remaining, Lisle had to begin intentionally fouling Manteno with hopes it could out-shoot the Panthers from deep to make up ground. But the Panthers answered the challenge, knocking down 10-of-12 free throws to maintain their lead despite a 15-point flurry from the visitors during the final two minutes.
Freshmen Kyle McCullough went a perfect 6 for 6 at the line down the stretch. Nicholas Johnson went 4 for 6 from the stripe in the closing moments.
“It’s a good sign that we were 10 of 12 from the free-throw line down the stretch because two of our guys were freshman,” Myers said. “So, you [have] to feel good about that, our ability to knock those down. It would have been a different game had we not knocked them down and they go down and hit those 3-pointers.”
Outside of some clutch free-throw shooting down the stretch, Manteno’s offense was on and off throughout. There were multiple stretches in the second and third quarters during which the Panthers went scoreless for two to three minutes at a time. Even in those stretches, Manteno never gave up its lead, thanks to its strong defense.
“Defense definitely helped keep us in that game and made things tough on them,” Myers said. “So, it’s a good improvement for us in that regard.”
On top of ending the season on a win, all three of the Panthers’ seniors put in quality minutes, including Liam Bivona who scored a team-high 14 points, with 9 of them coming off 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
“This shortened season wasn’t ideal, but tonight was probably the most important win because it was a great way to send me and the rest of the seniors out,” Bivona said.
STAT BOOK
Bivona added a pair of rebounds. Clint Garner, Johnson and Jack Prindeville each added 10 points. Manny Carrera led the squad on the glass with nine rebounds.
