Manteno— Some teams just tend to have others teams “number” when it comes to sports. That was evident yet again the IHSA Class 2A Regional Semifinal game between Manteno and Herscher.
The Panthers showed the Tigers for the fourth time this season, and second time in the past week, why they were crowned Illinois Central Eight Conference co-champions.
Manteno put on a show in front of its home crowd by dismantling Herscher’s offense on its way to a convincing 47-28 victory. The dominate win over one of Manteno’s biggest rivals helped secure the Panthers a spot into the regional championship game Friday night.
“It feels good, this was one of our goals at the beginning of the season and we had a good gameplan here tonight and executed it perfectly,” Manteno head coach Zack Myers said. “And we had some big kids step up in some big time moments.”
Nobody shined brighter on the big stage than Panther’s senior AJ Gilliam. It seemed every time Manteno needed a score Gilliam was able to come through.
“AJ knocked down a couple threes when Herscher was trying to keep the ball out of Robbie and Trevor’s hands,” Myers said. “And AJ stepped up great with some huge shots.”
Gilliam finished the night as the Panthers leading scorer. He hit four big three-pointers on 66% shooting which helped him finish the game with a game-high 14 points.
“It felt great to step up for the team,” Gilliam said. “I have been waiting for a game like this where Robbie and Trevor are not really available. Coach always says he wants us to fill the roles when those two can’t get going and tonight was my night.”
Manteno continued to have other guys step up when star players Robbie Wesselhoff and Trevor Moisant can’t get going. Last night versus Peotone it was Darien Bechard and tonight it happened to be senior AJ Gilliam.
Gilliam make the Tigers pay for their gameplan. Herscher wanted to take out Moisant and Wesselhoff and make others make plays. And they executed it perfectly as the two stars for the Panthers totaled just 13 points combined.
“Defensively, we wanted to make the other guys shoot it,” Herscher head coach Ron Oloffson said. “And Gilliam had some big shots for them…it all boils down to offense and we just did not score enough points. You got to score more than 28 points to win otherwise your defense has to be perfect and it wasn’t perfect.”
A huge part of the Tiger’s struggles offensively came in the second half when Manteno upped its defense. Herscher struggled to put the ball in the basket which resulted in them totaling just seven points for the entire second half.
“We talked about our defense at half and that we needed to come out and kind of have a great third quarter and get them down,” Myers said. “We played them a couple weeks ago on Friday here [at Manteno] and that was our mindset. We had to just get them down and we felt like they couldn’t chase points.”
The Panthers defense helped build themselves a 10-point lead going into the final quarter. Manteno entered the fourth quarter up 36-26 before going on a 5-0 run for the first three and a half minutes.
From there, Manteno seemed to get Herscher’s guys down mentally which is exactly what coach Myers hoped for. Herscher’s only score in the fourth quarter came with 4:37 seconds left by Jack Holohan. He managed to score in the paint before Manteno went on another 6-0 run to seal it its home win.
UP NEXT
Manteno gets a chance to bring home the Class 2A Regional Championship in front of its home crowd on Friday. The Panthers will square off against Joliet Catholic Academy.
STATBOOK
Manteno was led by AJ Gilliam who finished the night as the leading scorer. He totaled 14 points and three rebounds. Carson Monk led the team in rebounding, grabbing seven boards.
Herscher’s Jack Holohan finished his high school career with 13 points and five rebounds, both of which led the team in its loss.
