By the time his senior season on the basketball court started last November, Bishop McNamara’s Jaxson Provost had already had one of the best careers in school history, but the senior point guard was missing what mattered most to him — a regional championship.

Provost and his Fightin’ Irish teammates earned one last month when they won the IHSA Class 2A Seneca Regional, the 25th such title in school history.

The same night Provost and McNamara accomplished their goal, Larenz Walters played his last game of one of the most successful scoring seasons in Kankakee history, finishing with the second-most points in a season ever (526) as his last-second shot couldn’t find twine and the Kays’ saw their season end with a 49-48 loss to T.F. North.

Mason Schweizer

