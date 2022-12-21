...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO
6 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow producing occasional white out
conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches,
most of the snow occurring Thursday. Winds gusting as high as
50 mph expected. Wind chill values of 25 to 35 below zero
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Falling or blowing snow may result in white out
conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel
extremely difficult. Power outages will also be possible as a
result of strong wind gusts to 50 mph. Roads will likely
quickly become ice covered as temperatures rapidly fall
Thursday afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25
to 35 below zero are likely Thursday night through Friday
night. Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
&&
Weather Alert
...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Storm Watch, west winds to 50 kt and
significant waves to 8 ft occasionally to 10 feet possible.
For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, heavy freezing spray at a
rate of 2 cm per hour or greater possible, and may rapidly
accumulate on vessels.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor, IL and Calumet
Harbor, IL to Gary, IN.
* WHEN...For the Storm Watch, from late Thursday night through
Friday evening. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, from late
Thursday night through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate
hazardous accumulation of ice on their vessel.
Mariners should prepare to remain in port and/or secure their
vessel for severe conditions before conditions deteriorate.
&&
Bishop McNamara's Jaxson Provost goes for a layup under pressure from Milford's Sawyer Laffoon on Tuesday during the Fightin' Irish's 60-49 victory over Milford for the Watseka Holiday Tournament championship title.
Milford's Adin Portwood looks to pass under pressure from Bishop McNamara players Tuesday night during the Fightin' Irish's 60-49 victory over Milford for the Watseka Holiday Tournament championship title.
Milford's Sawyer Laffoon floats to a layup against Bishop McNamara's Jaydon Wright on Tuesday night during the Fightin' Irish's 60-49 victory over Milford for the Watseka Holiday Tournament championship title.
Iroquois West's Cannon Leonard drives to the basket against Watseka's Dane Martin, right, and Tucker Milk on Tuesday night during the Raiders' 44-27 victory over Watseka for third place in the Watseka Holiday Tournament.
For three quarters of Tuesday night's Watseka Holiday Tournament championship game, Milford appeared poised to avenge its loss to Bishop McNamara in last year's tournament title game, leading after each of those first three frames.
But the Fightin' Irish got hot late, including a 10-0 run that primarily came in the fourth quarter, to earn their second-straight Watseka Holiday Tournament championship with a 60-49 win over the Bearcats.
The Irish improved to 10-1 on the year with their title win and Milford dropped to 8-3.
"The whole game was their style of play and their flow, and we were very stagnant on offense, so credit to them because [Bearcats coach] Dave [Caldwell] does a really nice job," McNamara coach Adrian Provost said. "And I give credit to our kids too — we made changes on defense in the second half to close out on their shooters harder and get them off the 3-point line, and it worked.
"Credit to our kids for responding in the second half and out-toughing them," he added. "We got the 50-50 balls in the second half and got stops when we needed."
The Bobcats got off to a scorching first-half start, scoring 17 points in each of the first two quarters that included a total of six 3-pointers, three alone from Sawyer Laffoon. That hot start allowed the Bobcats to take a 34-28 lead to the locker room and keep their lead at 39-38 through the third as McNamara made its move.
"When we shoot well we can beat just about anybody around here," Milford coach Dave Caldwell said. "When you rely on the 3, you know how that goes, some nights they don’t fall, like the second half tonight, and part of that is [McNamara's] defense."
The Irish outscored the Bearcats 22-10 in the fourth quarter, led by Jaxson Provost's 10-point fourth quarter as part of a 21-point effort on the night, an effort coach Provost has come to expect from his son and four-year starting point guard.
"It’s really nice having the best player on the floor most nights — I don’t care his last name is the same is mine, that’s the reality of it," coach Provost said. "He has such an impact on both sides of the floor, from the perimeter, his assists.
"He’s having a really good senior year and we’re blessed to have him."
As the Irish upped their defensive pressure and offensive pace down the stretch, Caldwell noted how his Bearcats just didn't have anything left in the tank by the time the final minutes wore down.
"We hung in there," Caldwell said. "We were up six at the half and up one going into the fourth, but the last three minutes we were just dead.
"[Jaxson Provost] just wasn't going to let them lose."
Provost's 21 points were matched by his teammate, forward Robert Hutson. With the physical style of play the Bearcats employed, coach Provost credited both Hutson and fellow junior Jaydon Wright for doing the dirty work that helped lead to the Irish victory.
"It’s really nice having the second-best player on the floor too with Robert; we had the best two players on the floor every game of this tournament and that’s pretty good," Adrian Provost said. "Robert had a really good tournament and so did Jaydon Wright.
"He does stuff for us you don’t see in the stat book and those three (Jaxson Provost, Hutson and Wright) were consistently really good these four games."
The Bearcats also got the stellar play from the stars they lean on, as Laffoon and Adin Portwood, two key cogs from last year's 25-10, regional championship-winning team, had 15 points apiece.
"They're both averaging about 18 points a game and we go as they go — when they're playing well they also get our other guys open," Caldwell said. "... They were two of the main players from last year's 25-win team and they know how to win."
Raiders take third over Watseka
Iroquois West built an early double-digit lead in Tuesday's third-place game against the host Warriors and never looked back for a 44-27 win. Cannon Leonard led Iroquois West with 15 points and eight rebounds. Kyler Meents had 12 points and Sam McMillan added eight points.
Dane Martin led Watseka with seven points. Hagen Hoy had six points and Quinn Starkey scored five points.
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.
