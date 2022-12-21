For three quarters of Tuesday night's Watseka Holiday Tournament championship game, Milford appeared poised to avenge its loss to Bishop McNamara in last year's tournament title game, leading after each of those first three frames.

But the Fightin' Irish got hot late, including a 10-0 run that primarily came in the fourth quarter, to earn their second-straight Watseka Holiday Tournament championship with a 60-49 win over the Bearcats.

The Irish improved to 10-1 on the year with their title win and Milford dropped to 8-3.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

