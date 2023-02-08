GILMAN — When the 2022-23 school year ends, Iroquois West senior Cannon Leonard will pack his bags and head to the University of Iowa to embark on a college football career as a Hawkeye offensive lineman.

But if Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery catches note of some of the dominant performances the 6-foot-9 Leonard has had on the hardwood, he may be asked to keep hooping too.

And it was Tuesday night’s home game against Milford when Leonard had perhaps his best night on the court, going for 40 points and 18 rebounds — setting the school’s career rebounding record (886) in the process — to lead the Raiders to a 59-42 victory.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you