...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM CST TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with occasional gusts up to
to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE...In Illinois, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois and Ford
Counties. In Indiana, Lake IN, Porter, Newton, Jasper and
Benton Counties.
* WHEN...From 8 AM CST to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest gusts are expected near the
highway 24 corridor.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest to west gales to 40 kt and significant waves
to 7 ft occasionally to 9 feet expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Iroquois West's Cannon Leonard, center, attempts a shot while Milford's Adin Portwood (33) and R.J. Mann during Tuesday's game at Iroquois West. Leonard had 40 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Raiders to a 59-42 victory. He became the school's career rebounding leader (886) in the game.
Iroquois West's Cannon Leonard, center, attempts a shot while Milford's Adin Portwood (33) and R.J. Mann during Tuesday's game at Iroquois West. Leonard had 40 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Raiders to a 59-42 victory. He became the school's career rebounding leader (886) in the game.
GILMAN — When the 2022-23 school year ends, Iroquois West senior Cannon Leonard will pack his bags and head to the University of Iowa to embark on a college football career as a Hawkeye offensive lineman.
But if Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery catches note of some of the dominant performances the 6-foot-9 Leonard has had on the hardwood, he may be asked to keep hooping too.
And it was Tuesday night’s home game against Milford when Leonard had perhaps his best night on the court, going for 40 points and 18 rebounds — setting the school’s career rebounding record (886) in the process — to lead the Raiders to a 59-42 victory.
“Rebounding is one of those things I take pride in,” Leonard said. “To break a 37-year old record, it’s crazy to see the hard work pay off.”
It was evident early on that the Raiders (20-5, 10-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference) were going to work through their big man, as Leonard scored the first eight Raiders points and scored half of his points in the first quarter, one in which the home team led 24-9.
“We just established what we wanted to do,” Raiders coach Zach Monk said. “He got a lot of touches early and [Milford] had to adjust, but we kept feeding them the ball.”
It was a relatively quiet second quarter in the scoring department for Leonard, who added four points in the second quarter, but his team still took a 33-20 lead to the locker room.
That second quarter was when other players like Sam McMillan and Tyler Reed were able to find some offensive rhythm themselves, which Leonard said allowed him to find a little more operating room for his 16-point second half.
“To start off in the first quarter [the Bearcats] were just letting it go,” Leonard said. “They made adjustments and me and my teammates made adjustments to that.
“We were moving the ball around, looking for other people to score, and when other people started scoring, it opened those passing lanes for me to get going.”
Leonard scored 38 of his 40 points from the floor and added a pair of free-throws for his 40-piece. Without neither a player within eight inches of Leonard’s height, nor point guard and 18-point-per-game scorer Sawyer Laffoon, who was out with injury, in Bearcat blue Tuesday, Milford coach Dave Caldwell knew that stopping Leonard and the Raiders would be a task almost as tall as the future Hawkeye.
“Without Laffoon, we could play them 20 times with that physical kind of game and never beat them, we just can’t handle that,” Caldwell said. “We’re a bunch of basketball players, not an Iowa football player who’s 6-foot-9.
“We couldn’t stop him. How do you stop him?”
And on a night in which he made waves with his 40 points, it was fitting for Monk to also see Leonard become the all-time rebounding leader, a true representation of the blood, sweat and tears his team leader has poured in.
“He’s been the epitome of our program and I expect nothing less from him,” Monk said. “He shows up every single day, puts in the work, is one of the smartest players I’ve ever coached and lets the game come to him.”
The win allowed the Raiders to stay half a game back of Salt Fork for the Vermilion Valley Conference lead, with the Raiders having one conference game left — a home tilt with Cissna Park Tuesday. Salt Fork has road conference games with Bismarck-Henning and Schlarman left.
In addition, Leonard pointed out how big of a statement win defeating the Bearcats (20-9, 8-3), a team who had won nine of their last 10 games with signature wins against Beecher, Bismarck-Henning and Oakwood in that stretch, was as regional seeds and brackets are unveiled next week.
“Not only in conference, but also going into regional seeding this week, it’s a big one for us to have such a good win like this,” Leonard said. “It really boosts confidence for the team.”
Meanwhile the Bearcats will look to get back at full health and get Laffoon back before they wrap up their regular season over the next 10 days and prepare for the postseason as well.
“He averages 18 points a game for us, he runs our offense ... he makes everything go,” Caldwell said.
STAT BOOK
After Leonard’s 40 points and 18 rebounds, the Raiders got nine points and six assists from McMillan. Reed added six points while Ryan and Kyle Manahan each scored two points.
Adin Portwood led the Bearcats with 22 points. Gavin Schunke scored 11 points while R.J. Mann added seven points.
UP NEXT
The Raiders host Prairie Central, the second-ranked team in the IHSA Class 2A AP Poll, at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bearcats host Watseka at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.
