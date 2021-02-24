CLIFTON — It's the point in the boys basketball season where each game matters more than the next and nobody knows this more than Central, who is currently in a three-team race with Iroquois West and Paxton-Buckley-Loda for the Sangamon Valley Conference Championship.
The Comets entered Wednesday’s matchup against Dwight on a four-game winning streak with a chance to take sole possession at the top of the SVC. And thanks to some late-game magic, the Comets were able to do just that with a 72-62 victory at the Crater.
After neither team could get a lead for the first two quarters, the Trojans finished the third quarter on a 10-5 run to help them take a five-point lead into the final quarter. Dwight’s big men Abe Rieke and Wyatt Thompson combined for 16 points in the third quarter alone as they continually feasted inside the paint.
The Trojans production inside led Comets coach LeRoy Parnell to switch his defense into a 2-3 zone for the final quarter which ultimately slowed Dwight's offense down to the point that Central was able to close the game on a 12-2 run.
“Down in the stretch we just made sure we went to a 2-3 zone to get out on their shooters," Parnell said. "And we battled with it which made it difficult for them to be able to feed their big men inside,”
Central’s Jay Lemenager drilled a much needed 3-pointer to give the Comets a one-point lead with 2:30 remaining. From there, the Comets went into a timeout to talk how they wanted to close things out.
“We talked about how we needed to push the ball and we dropped back in a 2-3 zone which caused some turnovers and then we pushed forward from there at the end,” Central's Jacob Shoven said.
Shoven did what he’s been doing all season for the Comets as the top option. He scored a game-high 22 points, with six of them coming in the final quarter.
A huge part in the Trojans' inability to finish the game was due to the fact that head coach Jeremy Connor was without one of his starters in Isaac Telford. The senior guard is going into the Marines and thus was unable to suit up for Dwight’s matchup against Central.
“Telford was a big loss for us tonight he was an 11 point eight rebound a game kind of guy,” Connor said. “That hurt us, but they hit the offensive rebounds more than us and we didn’t box out like we should and we turned the ball over too much and that’s what cost us the game.”
The win helped the Comets improve to 6-1 on the season as they extended its winning-streak to five games and move into first-place in the SVC with a conference record of 4-1, one game better than second-place PBL and Iroquois West.
STAT BOOK
Shoven led the way for the Comets with 22 points, five rebounds and two steals. Lemenager totaled 11 points and a team-high 12 rebounds. And both Caden Perry and Chandler Burrow each notched 10 points to give Central four scorers in double-figures.
Wyatt Thompson nearly had a double-double with a team-high 18 points and eight rebounds. Abe Rieke posted similar numbers with 11 points and eight rebounds. Brandon Ceylor added 15 points and three steals.
UP NEXT
The Comets will go for six in a row when they visit Watseka at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Trojans visit Cissna Park at the same time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.