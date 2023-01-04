Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Ryan Kemp, left, and assistant coach Eric Long, second from right, stand with their sons, varsity players Anthony Kemp and Brayden Long, right. Ryan and Eric, who were first brought together by basketball more than three decades ago, have been reunited as Boilermakers, coaching their sons together.
Somehow, some way Ryan Kemp and Eric Long’s paths keep crossing.
So, it’s not really a surprise they find themselves together again, Kemp in his first season as head boys basketball coach at Bradley-Bourbonnais and Long on board as his assistant.
The roads they took to get here have been markedly different since they met about 30 years ago at the College of St. Francis in Joliet, now called the University of St. Francis. Long had just finished up his playing career for Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Famer Pat Sullivan and moved to the bench as the Saints’ head JV coach. One of his players that season was Kemp, who was a freshman.
They went their separate ways. Long hopscotched around to a variety of head coaching jobs: two years at a school in Iowa, back to Illinois for three seasons at Dwight and then to Providence for two years.
“I kind of always had a dream of being a college coach,” said Long, who was 30 years old with a wife and a young daughter. If that itch was going to get scratched, he figured that was the time to do it, and he landed an assistant’s job at Division II Henderson State in Arkadelphia, Ark.
“I was there for a year and realized it was kind of a bad move to move your granddaughter 12 hours away from both sets of grandparents,” Long said. “It was a great experience. But although I wanted to be a college coach, it wasn’t worth sacrificing my family for those dreams.”
So, he came back to Illinois for a second stint on Sullivan’s staff. Long’s family was growing with the birth of his son, Brayden, and he was a finalist for the men’s head coaching job at Judson College in Elgin.
“I had a conversation with my wife, and we decided that if I took this job, it would be really tough on the family because college recruiting is a ton.”
So, Long was back on the prep coaching path for good. He was head coach at Kewanee in western Illinois for three years and started the varsity program at Lincoln-Way West. He was the Warriors’ head coach for three seasons and spent five years total in the Lincoln-Way district.
Kemp, meanwhile, was following a different path. His first coaching job out of St. Francis was as a basketball assistant at Bishop McNamara. Then, similar to Long, he came to a fork in the road.
“In 2003, I had the opportunity to be a head basketball coach or get into administration,” Kemp said.
He picked the administrative route and served as athletic director first at Manteno and then at Dwight. In 2012, he reached out to Long.
“He said, ‘I don’t even know why I’m making this call, but we have a head coaching opening down here. Would you want to come back to Dwight and work together?’” Long said.
He did. Thirteen years after winning 23 games and a regional title in the final season of his first stint with the Trojans, Long came back and won two more regionals and 95 games in five seasons.
Kemp joined him as an assistant, and their sons — Brayden Long and Anthony Kemp, 8 and 7 years old, respectively, when Eric Long was hired — were along for the ride.
“You can’t help but think that their entire perspective about basketball and who they are as a player came from — or a large part of it came from — those years hanging out in the locker rooms coming to games, just being around it,” the elder Kemp said.
Then, the coaching buddies’ paths diverged again; Kemp left for Bradley, where he is also an assistant principal, and Long wound up at Yorkville Christian as an assistant coach, assistant principal and assistant athletic director.
When the Boilermakers’ head coaching job opened up in June, Kemp, who was an assistant last year, went after it and got it. His first call was to Long, seeing if the latter was game for another reunion.
He was.
“The older you get, the more you value those relationships with people that you have,” Long said. “And to be able to do something special with Ryan, his son, my son, the Bradley-Bourbonnais community — [athletic director] Mike Kohl has been an acquaintance of mine for a lot of years as well — I just think it’s a special place with somebody [who’s] a buddy.”
Kemp is glad to share the bench with not just a longtime friend but also someone who was a boys basketball head coach for more than 20 years. Although he won multiple regionals as a head baseball coach at McNamara and Manteno and had experience as a basketball assistant, calling the shots in hoops was something different.
“The first month, it was all a fog and blurry,” Kemp said. “Your vision changes, your mindset changes, your preparation changes [as a head coach]. The last couple weeks ... my mind has slowed down.”
It helps that, unlike at the beginning of the season, the Boilermakers are healthy. And it helps that the coaches’ kids are elite players fortified by high-level AAU experience and holding legitimate college hoops aspirations, surrounded by a young, solid core of returning pieces from last year’s team that won the program’s first-ever Southwest Suburban Conference Red Division title.
The Boilermakers are 7-6 heading into the new year after finishing seventh among 16 teams in the large-school bracket at the State Farm Holiday Classic in Bloomington-Normal. One of their losses there was to defending IHSA 3A state champ Sacred Heart-Griffin, and another came when a potential game-tying three-pointer rimmed out at the buzzer.
Bradley also has a signature win, 57-47 at perennial Bolingbrook in mid-December.
And it has a head coach getting more at ease in his role by the day.
“My goal was to see the game through the lens that I saw it as an assistant,” Kemp said. “I won’t ever fully be able to accomplish that because it’s just a different role, right? But I want the game to be slow, and I want to be calm, and I want to be poised. ...
“You can chill out, you can relax. Let the kids play. You’ve got a good assistant, you’ve got another set of eyes. So, I’m just getting comfortable with all that stuff.”
