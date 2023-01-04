BBCHS basketball

Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Ryan Kemp, left, and assistant coach Eric Long, second from right, stand with their sons, varsity players Anthony Kemp and Brayden Long, right. Ryan and Eric, who were first brought together by basketball more than three decades ago, have been reunited as Boilermakers, coaching their sons together.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Somehow, some way Ryan Kemp and Eric Long’s paths keep crossing.

So, it’s not really a surprise they find themselves together again, Kemp in his first season as head boys basketball coach at Bradley-Bourbonnais and Long on board as his assistant.

The roads they took to get here have been markedly different since they met about 30 years ago at the College of St. Francis in Joliet, now called the University of St. Francis. Long had just finished up his playing career for Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Famer Pat Sullivan and moved to the bench as the Saints’ head JV coach. One of his players that season was Kemp, who was a freshman.

Recommended for you