KANKAKEE — A born and raised southside Chicagoan, Chris Pickett felt right at home for the 20-plus years he spent as a teacher and basketball coach at Chicago Vocational, including a tenure as the head basketball coach from 2003-2017.

But Pickett took a leap of faith prior to the 2017-18 school year when he flocked south to Kankakee, where he and the Kays have won over 100 games and three regional championships in the six years since.

“Things change,” Pickett said. “Before I came down here I was a little afraid of change, but because of the embrace the people here placed in front of me in taking me in, it made the change easy for me.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

