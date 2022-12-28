KANKAKEE — At surface level, Kankakee's two wins in the first two nights of the Kankakee Holiday Tournament — a 63-30 win in the first round of the maroon division Tuesday and Wednesday's 71-41 semifinal win over Von Steuben — may seem pretty similar, but for Kays coach Chris Pickett, Wednesday's game saw a much better version of the Kays.

The Kays went on a monstrous 24-4 run in the first half to comfortably pull away by 30 points and advance to Thursday's championship game against Lafayette Jefferson (Ind.) and improve to 9-3 on the year.

"To me, that was our best half of execution all year," Pickett said. "... It’s the best execution we’ve had within a half all season long.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

