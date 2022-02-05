KANKAKEE — Coming off of a 57-47 road loss to Southland Athletic Conference foe Thornton Tuesday and before a rearranged schedule that now features several pivotal Southland games next week, Kankakee's boys basketball team knew it was pivotal to play a solid, crisp game to get right again when it hosted Von Steuben Saturday.
That's exactly what the Kays did.
Powered by 14 points off the bench from Christian Whallum, 11 different Kays found their names in the scoring column in a triumphant 83-35 victory over the Panthers to improve to 17-6 on the season.
"I think we recognize that we have guys who can do different things," Kays coach Chris Pickett said. "[Something] that we learned from the Thornton game is playing guys to their strengths and where they can flourish, and taking them away from things they don't do as well.
"Today was the first step in that."
One of those adjustments came from Whallum, who carved out more of a niche as someone who could find some wiggle room off the ball, resulting in a 4-for-5 shooting night from the 3-point line.
"I just turned the bench up and came out and played how I can," Whallum said. "I found my game off the ball like coach said to … coach knows I've been able to shoot like that."
The Kays shot 34 for 59 (58%) from the field Saturday and were particularly hot early on, taking a 31-5 lead after a quarter that was followed by a 13-0 run in the second quarter's first two minutes before the Kays began clearing the bench, as no player logged more than 13 minutes of action.
Senior guard Tomele Staples, who was also the quarterback of the Kays' 13-1 football team that finished second in IHSA Class 5A this season, said the team has brought the same mentality and identity they had on the gridiron to the hardwood, with that proof hopefully showing up when the basketball postseason begins in two weeks.
"We’ve had a ton of those games — we've scored 100 twice this year — days with a lot of the bench cheering," Staples said. "We carried a lot of that football energy to basketball, with everyone cheering everyone on.
"You try to carry that with you into the tougher games and make [yourself] stronger heading into the playoffs."
And, especially on the hells of the Thornton loss, Pickett said that's exactly what Saturday's objective was — preparing for the postseason.
"Whenever you lose a game, you wanna hurry up and get back on the horse to get a win and get the taste out of your mouth," Pickett siad. "But we just wanted to sharpen things we need to sharpen for the playoffs.
"That's the point of the season we’re at, finding the things we need to work on and sharpen up on to make a run for the state playoffs."
STAT BOOK
Whallum's 14 points led the Kays. He also had three rebounds and an assist. Pierre Allen had 13 points, two assists and four steals. Davon Prude and Jaymari Watson each had nine points. Naz Hill and Nate Hill scored eight points apiece.
UP NEXT
The Kays have three games in Southland Athletic Conference play, two of those at home. The first of those contests is a 7 p.m. home game against Rich Township Monday.
