...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Illinois...
Iroquois River near Chebanse affecting Iroquois and Kankakee
Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.
A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov
The next statement is expected by late tonight.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Iroquois River from Watseka downstream to confluence with
Kankakee River at Aroma Park, including the Chebanse gauge.
* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to early Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, multiple structures threatened in Watseka.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:45 AM CST Thursday the stage was 7.6 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early tomorrow
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Kankakee's Naz Hill dunks the ball Wednesday night during the Kays' 52-42 victory over Providence in the IHSA Class 3A Kankakee Regional semifinals. The Kays advance to Friday's regional championship against T.F. North.
Kankakee's Lincoln Williams drives to the lane as his jersey is grabbed by a defender Wednesday night during the Kays' 52-42 victory over Providence in the IHSA Class 3A Kankakee Regional semifinals. The Kays advance to Friday's regional championship against T.F. North.
Kankakee's Larenz Walters, center, Naz Hill, left, and Lincoln Williams smile as they head to the bench for a timeout called by Providence Catholic on Wednesday night during the Kays' 52-42 victory over Providence in the IHSA Class 3A Kankakee Regional semifinals.
KANKAKEE — When the Kankakee boys basketball team stepped onto its home court to play against Providence Catholic on Monday night, the Kays knew they had the manpower to win against a much larger team.
Despite an aggressive Celtics defense, the fifth-seeded Kays walked away with the victory in the IHSA class 3A regional semifinal, defeating (12)Providence 52-42, demonstrating the strength of their teamwork.
“We went into halftime and saw what we needed to do,” Kankakee head coach Chris Pickett said. “We switched our offense out and started using our offense to explore those gaps more.”
In the first quarter, the Kays (21-10) capitalized on the opening possession, getting the ball to Damonte May, who made an uncontested 3-pointer. Eli Stipp added two points to the Kays’ total before Providence’s Seth Cheney scored on back-to-back three-pointers. Kankakee’s Larenz Walters and Lincoln Williams teamed up for another five points to put Kankakee in the lead by four points going into the second, 12-8.
The second quarter was a completely different story than the first. The Celtics increased their offensive effort to match the Kays, and went on a run that the Kays couldn’t interrupt, scoring six points. Kankakee would not let Providence have the final word in the half, though, as a block by Naz Hill opened space for Cedric Williams to score two points. Kankakee’s comeback effort was rewarded as they tied the score at 14 going into halftime.
Following the half, Kankakee was determined to continue its turnaround. Providence scored the first two points got the initial push out of the gate, but May forced a turnover and hit a 3 to tie the game back up at 19. One of Kankakee’s biggest upcoming stars, freshman Lincoln Williams, followed with six points of his own.
The Kays’ turnaround was furthered when Hill caught a full-court pass for a slam dunk. They held the Celtics to just seven points in the third to carry a 30-21 lead they held throughout the high-flying fourth, where the Kays finished the deal on their double-digit victory.
The Kays are happy with their performance, both their ability to work together and the overall execution of their game plan.
“Going into the [second] half, 14-14 wasn’t going to get us anywhere far, so I had to make a play,” Lincoln Williams said. “I’m a freshman, I['ve] got nothing to lose.”
After a sluggish offensive start with that 14-point first half, Walters credited the team's more aggressive mindset on the offensive side for propelling them down the stretch, something he and the Kays hope is a sign of things to come as they prepare to battle for their fourth regional championship in the past five postseasons against (4)T.F. North Friday.
“We’ve just got to keep shooting the ball,” Walters said. “We’ve had a great season and we plan on going farther.”
STAT BOOK
Williams led the Kays with 17 points, five rebounds and two steals. Hill added eight points and nine rebounds. Walters and May tacked on seven and six points, respectively.
UP NEXT
The Kays will host T.F. North at 7 p.m. in Friday's regional championships. The Meteors (21-5) survived a 29-28 scare from 13-seed Bremen Wednesday.
