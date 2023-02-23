KANKAKEE — When the Kankakee boys basketball team stepped onto its home court to play against Providence Catholic on Monday night, the Kays knew they had the manpower to win against a much larger team.

Despite an aggressive Celtics defense, the fifth-seeded Kays walked away with the victory in the IHSA class 3A regional semifinal, defeating (12)Providence 52-42, demonstrating the strength of their teamwork.

“We went into halftime and saw what we needed to do,” Kankakee head coach Chris Pickett said. “We switched our offense out and started using our offense to explore those gaps more.”

