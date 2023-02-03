KANKAKEE — The basketball locker rooms at Kankakee High School allow for noise to travel through the wall from one room to another. For the past 23 boys basketball games the Kays have played on their home floor, they haven't heard much postgame chatter through the walls.

That changed Friday.

In a matchup of two of the top teams in the Southland Athletic Conference this season, Thornwood picked up its second signature win in as many Fridays by defeating the Kays 66-61 and ending their 23-game home winning streak, one week after defeating conference leaders Bloom 55-50 a week ago.

