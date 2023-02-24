KANKAKEE — Championship games are often decided by the team who minimizes its mistakes and capitalizes on its opportunities.

As much as Kankakee limited its own mistakes, winning the turnover battle 13-12 over Thornton Fractional North, the Kays couldn't overcome their own missed opportunities, most notably having a chance to take a two-point lead with around four seconds remaining off a Larenz Walters missed 3-pointer as well as Walters' missed layup falling out through a bit of Meteor contact as time expired.

The two failed conversions down the stretch were a culmination of a night where Kankakee left numerous points off the scoreboard, as they shot just 38% from the field (14-for-37) and 22% from deep (2-for-9), all of which led them to suffer a 49-48 home defeat to the Meteors in Friday's IHSA Class 3A Kankakee Regional championship, despite clinging onto a three-point lead with one minute remaining.

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

Recommended for you